DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza accused of Rs2 trillion corruption

DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza has been accused of corruption worth Rs2 trillion

CAA Officers Employees Association has written a letter to Aviation Minister

The letter said DG CAA failed to recover over Rs300bn from PIA

ISLAMABAD: Director-General Civil Aviation Agency (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza and his team have been accused of corruption worth a staggering Rs2 trillion, BOL News reported.

CAA Officers Employees Association has penned a letter to Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and secretary aviation alleging that the DG CAA caused irreparable losses to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for issuing fake licenses and failed to recover over Rs300 billion from the national airline.

The letter contended that Murtaza was not qualified to hold office and expressed reservations that his team can cause further damage to the country. The letter alleges that over Rs1.3 trillion were lost due to the possession of airport land not being re-leased.

It also states that fake licenses were issued for PIA and additional damage was caused due to the CAA’s failure to recover arrears of over Rs300 billion.

The national also faced a loss of Rs10 billion in lease at Karachi Airport, and a further loss of Rs400 billion on the Rs450 billion property of Lahore Walton Airport.

The letter claims that the instructions of the prime minister and his cabinet were ignored in the case of Benazir Bhutto International Airport. It further alleged that the DGCAA illegally registered two Land Cruisers and a Prado vehicle.

The letter claims that over 100 employees approached the court due to the non-cooperation of the DG CAA. There were complaints were related to the issue of pensioners.

He is also accused of nepotism and appointing his relatives and friends to different posts in the aviation authority without taking other institutions into confidence.

The CAA employees have requested to hand over the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and urged for an investigation to be opened against the DG and his team.

DG CAA Murtaza has denied the allegations as “baseless” and “contrary to facts” and said a campaign has been launched against him for pushing for “merit-based policies”

He said officers making the allegations were involved in corrupt practices themselves and cases were currently under investigation by the FIA. He vowed to continue taking action against corrupt officers.

