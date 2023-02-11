Dr Ramesh Kumar withdraws defamation case against Shahbaz Gill after apology

Shahbaz Gill has apologized to Dr Ramesh Kumar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill has apologized to former party leader Dr Ramesh Kumar for making inappropriate remarks against him.

Shahbaz Gill went to Dr Ramesh Kumar’s house and offered an unconditional apology. Gill said there were dozens of cases already lodged against him.

Gill told Dr Ramesh that his words hurt him and he admits his mistake. Gill said minorities were given equal rights in the country and he was in grief due to his words which hurt the sentiments of the community.

Dr Ramesh accepted Gill’s apology and appreciated him for realizing his mistake. Dr Ramesh said it is their tradition that a person who enters their house is forgiven.

Dr Ramesh Kumar announced to withdraw the defamation case against Shahbaz Gill after accepting his apology.

Later in a tweet, Dr Ramesh Kumar said he has accepted the apology of Shahbaz Gill for making irresponsible statements against him on TV.

”It’s our tradition, teaching and learning that if someone visits our home, we forget past and forgive,” he said, adding that he has asked my lawyer to withdraw the case.

Dr Ramesh said that he has asked his lawyer Imaan Mazari to withdraw the defamation case against Shehbaz Gill.

Will withdraw the case today as per your instructions in light of this apology made by Shahbaz Gill in my presence at your home. https://t.co/DpAaDyJcw6 — Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir (@ImaanZHazir) February 11, 2023

In March 2022, Shehbaz Gill made inappropriate remarks and hurled profanities against Dr Ramesh Kumar in a TV show.

During an interview related to the political situation in the country, Gill started verbally abusing Kumar, calling him a “corrupt person” and a “sell-out”.

He also repeatedly used abusive words against Kumar and also accused him of selling fake cancer medicines in Punjab.

The remarks came after Dr Ramesh Kumar severed ties with the PTI ahead of Imran Khan’s ouster as prime minister. In 2018, Kumar had left the PML-N and joined the PTI.

