Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan
Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan

Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan

Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Cold and partly cloudy in upper parts in next 12-hours.
  • Light rain is expected at isolated places in KP and GB.
  • Temperature in Karachi recorded 15 in this morning.
Advertisement

KARACHI: Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold and partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), light rain and light snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Also Read

Lahore becomes most polluted city in Pakistan
Lahore becomes most polluted city in Pakistan

According to air pollution data released by the US Air Quality Index,...

Temperature of some major cities recorded in this morning in Islamabad 14 degree centigrade, Lahore 16, Karachi and Peshawar 15, Quetta eight, Gilgit eleven, Murree three and Muzaffarabad 12 degree centigrade.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Imran says PML-N launches anti-judiciary drive
Imran says PML-N launches anti-judiciary drive
Pakistan to send 171,000 tents to Turkiye: PM
Pakistan to send 171,000 tents to Turkiye: PM
Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces
Asif berates Najam Sethi for being okay with attack on security forces
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story