Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan

Cold and partly cloudy in upper parts in next 12-hours.

Light rain is expected at isolated places in KP and GB.

Temperature in Karachi recorded 15 in this morning.

KARACHI: Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold and partly cloudy in upper parts during the next twelve hours.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), light rain and light snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded in this morning in Islamabad 14 degree centigrade, Lahore 16, Karachi and Peshawar 15, Quetta eight, Gilgit eleven, Murree three and Muzaffarabad 12 degree centigrade.