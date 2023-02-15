Earthquake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 41,000

Pakistan stands with Turkey, ready for all possible cooperation
Pakistan stands with Turkey as deadly earthquake hits PM, President express grief...
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on early Monday jolted southern Turkiye and northwest Syria, killing people in their sleep, leveling buildings, and causing tremors felt as far away as Greenland, news agencies and Al Jazeera reported.
At least 93,000 were injured and more than 41000 people died in Turkey and Syria.
Rescue workers and residents frantically searched for survivors under the rubble of buildings in multiple cities on both sides of the border.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would observe seven days of national mourning for the victims of Monday’s earthquake.
“A national mourning period has been declared for seven days. Our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in all our national and foreign representative offices,” Erdogan said in a tweet.
World leaders pledged to send aid after Turkey issued an international appeal for help.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the dispatch of aid to the two earthquake-hit countries.
The quake felt as far away as Cairo and was centered north of the city of Gaziantep in an area about 95km (60 miles) from the Syrian border.
Authorities said 16 structures collapsed in Sanliurfa and 34 in Osmaniye. Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed footage of people picking through building wreckage, moving stretchers, and seeking survivors in Kahramanmaras, where it was still dark.
According to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) the 7.8 magnitude quake struck at 4.17 a.m. (0117GMT) and was centered in the Pazarcik district in Türkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.3 miles).
AFAD said in a statement that 78 aftershocks occurred following the earthquake. Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, Adıyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis provinces are heavily affected by the quake.
National Education Minister Mahmut Ozer said schools in Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Adana, Osmaniye and Kilis provinces will be closed for one week.
The health personnel assigned from the National Defense Ministry and the Health Ministry departed from Ankara to the region with two military ambulance planes.
Besides rescue teams, blankets, and food, psychological support teams were also sent to the region.
President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with the governors of eight affected provinces to gather information on the situation and rescue efforts, his office said in a statement.
The earthquake destroyed significant areas of major cities in a region where millions of refugees have fled the Syrian civil war, inflicting thousands more injuries.
By 9am GMT, 237 people had died in government-controlled areas of Syria, 147 people had died in rebel-held areas of the country, and 284 people had died in Turkey.
The death toll was anticipated to increase as emergency personnel and locals frantically looked for survivors in the ruins of demolished buildings in cities on both sides of the border.
Near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, which has a population of roughly 2 million, the earthquake struck at 4.17 am local time (1.17 am GMT) at a depth of about 17.9 km (11 miles). The first earthquake was rated as having a magnitude of 7.4 by Turkey’s disaster management organization, Afad, who also noted that it was followed by over 40 aftershocks.
A 17-year-old girl was rescued after 248 hours under the rubble of Turkey's earthquake last week. Within the first three days, more than 90% of earthquake survivors are rescued. The death toll from the Turkey-Syria earthquake has approached 42,000 people. A 17-year-old girl was rescued after spending 248 hours under the rubble of Turkey's earthquake last week. The rescue is the latest in a series of efforts to find survivors after experts expressed concern about the rapidly closing survival window....
Turkey says it will demolish and swiftly rebuild. Diseases are a new threat as Turkey faces a post-quake water shortage. Relief efforts are hampered in Syria, and some aid comes through. Turkey: Two women were pulled from the rubble in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras and a mother and two children were rescued from the city of Antakya on Wednesday, as rescue efforts shifted to getting relief to survivors nine days after a deadly earthquake. Rescuers could be seen clapping...
Antony Blinken will visit Turkey on Sunday to discuss relief efforts. Blinken will visit the Incirlik air base. The top US diplomat will also attend the Munich Security Conference. WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkey on Sunday to discuss relief efforts following a devastating earthquake, his first visit to the NATO partner that has had strained relations with Washington. Blinken will visit the Incirlik air base, through which the US has sent aid, and then...
Rescue teams in Turkey claim they are still hearing voices from under the wreckage. Rescuers were seen working in two parts of the Kahramanmaras region. More than 37,000 people have been reported dead eight days after the tremor. More than a week after a terrible 7.8 magnitude earthquake, rescue teams in southern Turkey claim they are still hearing voices from under the wreckage, providing some optimism for the discovery of additional survivors. Rescuers were seen working in two parts of...
Miray was rescued from the ruins of an apartment building in Adiyaman. After seven and a half days and 178 hours imprisoned. Rescues are becoming less common as the death toll approaches 36,000. More than a week after the deadly earthquake struck, a small girl was rescued from the ruins of an apartment building in southern Turkey. Miray had spent seven and a half days and 178 hours imprisoned in the ruin. As she was raised out of the shadows,...
Merih Demiral, a Turkish soccer player, has launched a fundraising campaign. He has received support from some of the sport's biggest names, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The highest bid for Ronaldo's jersey was around $212,450. Following this week's massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which killed over 23,000 people, Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral announced a fundraising campaign that has garnered support from some of his sport's biggest names. Demiral, a defender for Italian club Atalanta and the Turkish national team,...
Turkish authorities have detained 97 people. After robbery and looting in the earthquake region. With 232 inquiries into 232 occurrences. At least 97 people have been detained by Turkish police after robbery and looting in the earthquake region. According to media, there have been 232 inquiries into robbery, looting, and fraud in the area since the earthquakes that struck 10 provinces. The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Turkey opened investigations into 232 occurrences. Turkish authorities detain contractors with ties to...
The cost of the earthquake is estimated to be $84.1 billion. Including $70.8 billion for rehabilitation of homes. $10.4 billion for lost income, and $2.9 billion for lost working days. The devastation caused by the worst earthquake to strike Turkey in over a century might cost Ankara up to $84.1 billion, according to a business group. According to a survey by the Turkish Enterprise and Business Confederation, the cost might total $70.8 billion for the rehabilitation of tens of thousands...
Six UN trucks carrying supplies and relief from the World Food Program. Entered northwest Syria. Bringing 58 interagency UN trucks since Thursday. Six more UN trucks carrying supplies and relief from the World Food Program entered northwest Syria on Monday (OCHA), according to a representative from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The trucks brought both food and non-food goods (NFIs). According to data provided by Sun-Suon, 58 interagency UN trucks bringing aid had entered northwest Syria...
At least 36,217 people have died due to the earthquake. 31 643 people have died in Turkey, according to recourse. There have been 4,574 confirmed deaths in Syria. At least 36,217 people have died as a result of the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. 31 643 people have died in Turkey, according to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM on Monday. There have been 4,574 confirmed deaths in Syria. According to the health ministry of the...
The death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 33,181. With 29,605 in Turkey and 3,576 in Syria. Including 2,168 in rebel-held territory and 1,408 in government control. The dead toll from Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has reached 33,181, according to the most recent statistics. Turkey's death toll now stands at 29,605, according to the Turkish Emergency Coordination Center SAKOM. A total of 3,576 people have died in Syria, including 2,168 in rebel-held territory in...
Turkey has ordered the detention of 113 people linked to the collapse. Erdogan's government has been accused of failing to enforce construction codes. And misusing special fees to strengthen buildings. After ordering the detention of 113 people, Turkey has resolved to properly investigate anyone accused of being accountable for the structures' collapse during earthquakes. The collapse of some of the thousands of structures that were levelled in the 10 provinces devastated by the quakes on Monday has been linked to...
An Israeli search and rescue organization, was evacuated from Turkey. Due to a "serious security threat." Due to intelligence of a concrete and immediate threat. United Hatzalah, an Israeli search and rescue organization, announced on Sunday that it was departing Turkey after six days there owing to a "serious security threat" against the organization. United Hatzalah chief executive Eli Pollack and vice president of operations Dov Maisel said in a statement they had “received intelligence of a concrete and immediate...
Security officials in Turkey detained 98 people on Saturday. In allegations of robbing or deceiving earthquake victims. And looting damaged buildings, and defrauding phone victims. Security officials in Turkey detained at least 98 people on Saturday over allegations of robbing or deceiving earthquake victims or looting of damaged houses. Investigations were conducted into at least 42 individuals in Turkey's southern Hatay province over allegations of looting damaged buildings, according to security sources who asked to remain nameless "because to media...
2,000 patients have been released from hospitals in Istanbul. With 2,193 released and 1,212 still receiving treatment. Reports says that 2,193 of the 3,405 persons who were taken to the city. More than 2,000 patients have been released from hospitals in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a report on Sunday by Turkish official television. Military planes from the Turkish Armed Forces and medical aircraft from the Ministry of Health have transported thousands of injured persons from the ten regions in southern...
EU member countries have raised more than 50 million euros to give aid and support rescue missions. EU was encouraging member states to provide help and that sanctions "do not impede the delivery of humanitarian aid." European Union's envoy said it was unfair to criticise the group for failing to provide adequate assistance. The European Union's envoy to Syria said early Sunday that it was unfair to criticise the group for failing to provide adequate assistance to Syrians in the...
According to officials and medics, 24,617 persons were killed in Turkey. 3,574 were killed in Syria. The toll may double or more as it's tough to determine for now. According to UN humanitarian head Martin Griffiths, the death toll from a huge earthquake in Turkey and Syria may "double or more" from its present level of 28,000 people. Griffiths landed in Turkey's southern city of Kahramanmaras on Saturday, the epicenter of the first 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked millions of people...
The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has topped 28,000. German rescuers and the Austrian army suspended their search activities. Mr. Erdogan has admitted shortcomings in the response. Unrest in southern Turkey has hampered rescue attempts following Monday's fatal earthquake, according to three rescue organizations. The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has topped 28,000, and despite some miracle rescues, hope for many more surviving is diminishing. On Saturday, German rescuers and the Austrian...
Thousands of Palestinians offered absentee prayers for earthquake victims at West Bank mosques. Worshippers in the UAE said an absentee prayer for the souls of earthquake victims. Bahrain's capital, Manama, also saw absentee prayers for earthquake victims. Thousands of citizens prayed in mosques across Muslim countries for the souls of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Thousands of Palestinians offered absentee prayers for earthquake victims at West Bank mosques, followed by a collection of donations organized by the Ministry of...
Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered condolences to those affected by the earthquake. And the State Emergency Service of Ukraine is assisting with debris removal. The president of Ukraine placed flowers on the grounds of the embassy. Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid homage to those who lost their lives as a result of the tragic earthquake. “Please accept my sincere condolences from me personally and on behalf of the people of Ukraine. The awful tragedy that took so many lives in one moment caused deep...
UN's Martin Griffiths called the earthquake the "worst disaster in 100 years." And announced a three-month operation to provide humanitarian aid. He continued by saying that the people of Syria will receive a similar scheme. The devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwest Syria this week was dubbed the "worst disaster in 100 years" by the head of the UN's relief efforts. "The response as you have seen here, and as your viewers have seen, is also unique," Griffiths...
The White Helmets estimates that 3,553 people have died in Syria. According to estimation 5,273 have been injured. The number of fatalities in Turkey has increased to 21,848. More than 25,000 people have died as a result of catastrophic earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the number of fatalities in Turkey has increased to 21,848. Speaking on Saturday in Sanliurfa, Turkey's southeast, Erdogan stated that 80,104 people had been hurt. The White Helmets civil defense organization...
Turkey has declared a state of emergency in the earthquake-affected area. Leading to sluggish aid and medical deliveries. Turkish government would pursue individuals responsible for looting. His government would pursue individuals responsible for looting and other crimes in the earthquake-affected area, according to Tayyip Erdogan. “We’ve declared a state of emergency,” he said during a visit to the disaster zone. “It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s...
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Aleppo. with humanitarian aid. And $290,000 worth of trauma emergency and surgical kits. A second flight is due to arrive in Syria on Sunday. The director-general of the World Health Organization arrived on Saturday in the earthquake-stricken city of Aleppo. In collaboration with Dubai's International Humanitarian City (IHC), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took off from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport early on Saturday morning. On a flight carrying humanitarian aid and more than $290,000 worth of...
The Austrian Army has halted rescue operations in Turkey. Due to an "increasingly dangerous security environment". 82 AFDRU soldiers have been deployed since Tuesday. The Austrian Army has halted rescue operations in Turkey owing to a "increasingly dangerous security environment" (AFDRU), according to the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit. "The expected success of saving a life bears no reasonable relation to the security risk. There is increasing aggression between groups in Turkey," Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis of the AFDRU said...
Two Filipinos were killed in Turkey following the Monday earthquake. Two deceased were among three Filipinos who went missing. The other Filipino who had gone missing had been discovered alive. Earthquake in Turkey & Syria: Two Filipinos were killed in Turkey following the Monday earthquake that left thousands dead in both Turkey and Syria, according to the government. According to a source from the Philippine embassy in Ankara, the two deceased were among three Filipinos who went missing following the...
A Syrian youngster trapped beneath the wreckage of his fallen home described his horrific experience in a video. The young survivor was coated in dust and attempting to extract himself from the rubble. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed nearly 24,000 people in Turkey and Syria. Earthquake in Turkey & Syria: Following the deadly earthquake, a Syrian youngster trapped beneath the wreckage of his fallen home described his horrific experience in a video that went popular on social media. The boy's video...
Children are too young to realize how much they've suffered. Children are un-named, either their parents deceased or untraceable. More than 260 injured children in the country's disaster zone have yet to be identified. Turkey: The injured children in Adana City Hospital are too young to realize how much they've suffered. I observed medics in the acute care unit bottle-feeding a six-month-old girl whose parents had gone missing. There are hundreds more unnamed children whose parents are either deceased or...
Many are in critical need of assistance. At least 870,000 people in both nations urgently needed food following the earthquake. 5.3 million people are homeless in Syria alone. SYRIA'S BAB-AL-BORDER CROSSING: On Saturday, international help began to arrive in portions of Turkey and Syria, where rescuers worked to remove children from the wreckage in places ravaged by a major earthquake that killed over 24,000 people. A winter freeze in the impacted areas has hampered rescue attempts and exacerbated the misery...
The earthquake killed over 24,000 people. Building quality has deteriorated to the point where structures come apart like paper. 12,141 buildings in Turkey have been destroyed or severely damaged. Turkey: The apartments they worked so hard to save for, decorate, and make comfortable are now a pile of wreckage after a severe earthquake struck Turkey. Buildings, both new and old, fell apart, some only six months old. Others sunk like concrete pancakes. The full amount of the damage caused by...
The UN's refugee agency estimates that up to 5.3m Syrians may have lost their homes. And has been focusing on distributing shelters. However, it has been difficult to send help to the northwest of Syria due to rebel control. The UN's refugee agency estimates that up to 5.3 million people in Syria may have lost their homes as a result of the earthquake on Monday. The representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Syria, Sivanka Dhanapala,...
NATO members are providing shelters to Turkey to aid earthquakes affected. Including heating, power generators, and medical treatment rooms. 3,377 people have died in Syria as a whole. The number of fatalities in Turkey as a result of the earthquakes on Monday has increased to 19,875, according to the nation's disaster management agency. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, originally claimed that the accident had injured over 77,700 people. 3,377 people have died in Syria as a whole, making...
The Turkish government was not satisfied with the speed of its response. Leading to some people plundering marketplaces and attacking businesses. He asserted that the government could swiftly punish the guilty parties. President Tayyip Erdogan was not satisfied with the speed of the response to the devastating earthquakes that struck the country's south. “So many buildings were damaged that unfortunately, we were not able to speed up our interventions as quickly as we had desired,” Erdogan said during a visit...
14 trucks bringing humanitarian aid crossed the border from Turkey into northwest Syria. WFP has pleaded for the opening of new corridors between Syria and Turkey. As food supplies are running low and new crossings are needed. 14 trucks bringing humanitarian aid crossed the border from Turkey into northwest Syria, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). According to spokesman Paul Dillon, the relief was headed for Idlib and included "electric heaters, tents, blankets and other supplies to assist...
The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria crosses 22,000. After 104 hours, a woman was found alive in Turkey's ruins. Tt least 1,340 people have died in Syria's government-controlled territories. There have been about 22,000 fatalities as a result of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. The death toll in Turkey, according to Turkish President Erdogan, has increased to 18,991. At least 2,037 fatalities were reported by the White Helmets, an organization that represents civil defense...
101 hours after the earthquake, two teenage sisters were rescued from the rubble. Firefighters said that two adolescent sisters have been saved in Kahramanmaraş city. At least 78,124 were injured and more than 21000 people died in Turkey and Syria. Firefighters said that two adolescent sisters have been saved in Kahramanmaraş city 101 hours after Turkey was struck by a powerful earthquake. The Antalya Metropolitan Fire Department announced in a statement on Friday that Fatma, 13, was saved two hours...
The Turkish president will visit the devastated provinces of Adiyaman and Malatya. Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to examine the earthquake-affected districts. Rescue workers are battling the elements to find survivors under the rubble. The Turkish president will visit the devastated provinces of Adiyaman and Malatya. According to Turkish official broadcaster TRT Haber, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to examine the earthquake-affected districts in the provinces of Adiyaman and Malatya on Friday. The provinces are situated north of...
Boran Kubat was rescued from under the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Turkey. Rescuers found the family and pulled Boran and his mother from the rubble. According to Boran, it took his pals four to five sledgehammer swings to locate their exact location. After sharing his location in a video appeal on WhatsApp, a 20-year-old student named Boran Kubat was rescued from under the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Turkey. While visiting family in Malatya, Boran,...
They had heard noises coming from the broken walls. Bringing tears to the eyes of her happy father. After neighbours called for help, it took rescuers five agonising hours to save her life. ANTAKYA: The crucial 72-hour window for locating earthquake survivors in Turkey had long since passed. But after more than 80 hours, 16-year-old Melda Adtas was discovered still alive, bringing tears to the eyes of her happy father and spurring the grieving nation on to a painfully rare...
Baby Aya is in the hospital. Her condition is now stable. People have been looking for loved ones in the collapsed buildings in Aya's hometown of Jindayris. Following Monday's earthquake in northwest Syria, many of individuals have expressed interest in adopting the newborn girl who was born there. Baby Aya, whose name in Arabic means "miracle," was still attached to her mother by the umbilical cord when she was saved. After the earthquake struck the town of Jindayris, her mother,...
At least 19,863 people have died in earthquakes. With 66,132 additional injuries reported. An additional 1,347 fatalities have been reported in areas of Syria. At least 19,863 people have died as a result of the terrible earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, according to authorities. According to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, the dead toll has increased to at least 16,546 with 66,132 additional injuries reported. The White Helmets civil defense organization estimates that 3,317 people have died...
The UN assistance convoy of six trucks carrying non-food items. And shelter supplies entered northwest Syria from Turkey on Thursday. Ending a three-day period of no relief. A United Nations assistance convoy of six trucks carrying non-food items (NFI) and shelter supplies entered northwest Syria from Turkey on Thursday through the Bab Al Hawa crossing. The only route for supplies between Turkey and the rebel-held parts of northern Syria. According to the government in charge of the only point of...
At least 17,543 people have died and 63,794 have been injured. Data indicate 68,952 people have been hurt. 5,158 individuals were injured in total in Syria. At least 17,543 people have died as a result of the terrible earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, according to authorities. According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, at least 14,351 people have died and 63,794 have been injured in Turkey. A total of 3,192 people have died in Syria, including 1,930 in rebel-held...
Firefighters are attempting to put out a fire at the Iskenderun port. Which has been shut due to earthquake damage and a subsequent fire. Firefighters and at least two firefighting planes work to douse the flames. Firefighters are attempting to put out a fire at the Iskenderun port, according to reputed media on the ground. As firefighters and at least two firefighting planes work to douse the flames, thick smoke continues to rise from the port. Following significant earthquake damage...
Turkey has evacuated 28,044 residents from the epicenter of earthquake. With 23,437 evacuated by air. And 4,607 by road and train. The southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, which is close to the epicenter of Monday's catastrophic earthquake, has at least 28,044 residents who have been evacuated. According to Turkey's crisis management organization, AFAD, as of Thursday at 11:38 a.m. local time, at least 23,437 people had been evacuated by air and 4,607 by road and train. The organization added that...
The body of an Australian man killed in Monday's earthquake has been discovered. John was visiting family in the nation. About 50 other Australians and their families were in the quake zone. According to Linda Scott, a Sydney local councilor, the body of an Australian man killed in Monday's earthquake has been discovered in Turkey. Can Pahali, better known as John, was visiting family in the nation and on holiday in the province of Hatay when the earthquake struck, according...
Access to Twitter in Turkey has been restored. Users were unable to use the social media site after the tragic earthquake. Twitter access in the country had been banned. According to network monitoring firm NetBlocks, access to Twitter in Turkey has been restored after users reported being unable to use the social media site following Monday's tragic earthquake. ℹ️ Update: Metrics confirm access to Twitter is being restored in #Turkey following hours of filtering. The restoration comes after authorities...
Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit three more locations today. Erdogan will travel to the southern cities which are close to the Syrian border. Earlier the president had acknowledged public concern over the government’s response. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit three more locations hit by Monday's deadly earthquake in southern Turkey on Thursday, according to official television. Erdogan will travel to the southern cities of Gaziantep, Osmaniye, and Kilis, which are close to the Syrian border. Erdogan visited an...
The earthquake killed more than 15,000 people in southern Turkey and Syria. Yunus Emre Kaya and his fiancee Gulcin were planning their wedding. Fiancee Gulcin was only 19 years old. KAHRAMANMARAS, Turkey: Yunus Emre Kaya and his fiancee Gulcin were planning a future together when the catastrophic earthquake struck on Monday. Kaya said his final goodbye to his fiancee two days later, unzipping a black bodybag to identify her body in a sports hall where casualties from the disaster had...
Twitter access had been banned two days after a huge earthquake. The filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public comes to rely on the service in the aftermath. Twitter has been informed by the Turkish government that access will be re-enabled shortly. Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that the firm had been informed by the government of Turkey that full access to the social media platform in the nation...
Tayyip Erdogan admitted that the response to a deadly earthquake in southern Turkey had flaws. The death toll in Turkey and neighboring Syria surpassed 15,000 people. Rescuers are still locating some survivors. Turkey: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his government's first response to a deadly earthquake in southern Turkey had flaws, amid outrage from those left homeless and disappointed by the sluggish arrival of rescue crews. Erdogan, who is running for re-election in May, said on a visit...
The death toll rose to more than 15,000 people. The earthquake could affect up to 23 million people. The death toll in Syria remained remarkably stable. The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has risen to more than 15,000 people, owing primarily to an increase in the number for Turkey. The death toll in Syria remained remarkably stable, despite relief organizations' warnings that the figure would most certainly be far higher. The World Health Organization estimates...
The death toll from the earthquakes has reached 11,700. With 2,662 more people killed in Syria. Rescue teams are still looking for people. The death toll in Turkey from the earthquakes on Monday, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is now at least 9,057. Rescue teams are still looking for people who may be buried beneath mountains of wreckage. A total of 2,662 more people have died in Syria, according to figures compiled by the Damascus government and rescue organizations...
Aid organizations have been unable to reach the rebel-held province of Idlib. Due to a lack of supplies, leading to a potential catastrophe. Aid from the US and Europe may be too late. With the exception of a "Egyptian technical team," activist Ahmed Abu Hamza informed Al-Yaum, no supplies have reached the rebel-held province of Idlib. He said local crews would not be able to cope for more than a few days without help, adding: "There will be a catastrophe...
Aid organizations have been unable to reach the rebel-held province of Idlib. Due to a lack of supplies, leading to a potential catastrophe. Aid from the US and Europe may be too late. With the exception of a "Egyptian technical team," activist Ahmed Abu Hamza informed Al-Yaum, no supplies have reached the rebel-held province of Idlib. He said local crews would not be able to cope for more than a few days without help, adding: "There will be a catastrophe...
The government's response to the earthquakes has drawn criticism. The French satirical magazine cartoon has been criticized'. For making light of the catastrophe. The government's response to devastating earthquakes that have killed more than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria has drawn criticism, according to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. “This is a time for unity, solidarity. In a period like this, I cannot stomach people conducting negative campaigns for political interest,” he told reporters on his arrival in...
At least 9,057 people have died in Turkey's earthquakes. And 2,530 have died in Syria, bringing the overall death toll to 11,500. Rescue teams are still looking for more people. At least 9,057 people have died as a result of the earthquakes that struck Turkey on Monday, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Even though rescuers are still looking for people who may be buried behind mountains of rubble. According to a count made public by the Damascus government and...
He said the first 72 hours on the ground were focused on saving as many lives as possible. But there is a shortage of body bags due to the number of bodies. Family members are examining the faces of the deceased and waiting for assistance. To assist with the humanitarian effort, Salah Aboulgasem claimed a shortage of body bags because of the number of bodies. He is an assistance worker for the charity Islamic Relief, travelled from the UK to...
The Turkish government has opened 77 field hospitals in ten provinces. Providing emergency health services and transferring victims. With risky health conditions by helicopters. The Turkish government has opened 77 field hospitals in the ten provinces that were affected by the earthquake on Monday. Given that rescue operations in Turkey and Syria are being hampered by the frigid weather. "We can also perform surgical operations in some of these hospitals where emergency health services are provided," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin...
More than 11.000 people have died as a result of the terrible earthquake. At least 8,574 people have died in Turkey. At least 2,530 people have died in Syria. At least 11,104 people have died as a result of the terrible earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, according to authorities. At least 8,574 people have died in Turkey, and there have been reports of roughly 50,000 injuries, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who made the announcement during a...
Turkey will rebuild Karamanmaras in one year. And donate 10,000 Turkish liras to aid affected families. The search for survivors has become more challenging as a cold front sweeps. The southern province of Karamanmaras, which was the epicenter of Monday's tragic earthquake, will to be rebuilt, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, "in one year." "We can never let our citizens stay on the streets," Erdogan said Wednesday while speaking from an emergency relief area set up by the...
After 36 hours two children were rescued. At least 1,220 people have died in Idlib governorate, a rebel-controlled area in northern Syria. The hope of finding more families decreases with each hour. Earthquake: Two children were rescued more than 36 hours after the quake trapped their family as they slept in the wreckage of their home in northern Syria. “Get me out of here, I’ll do anything for you,” the older child whispers to rescuers who are seen on video...
The death toll rises up to 9,600. Children are freezing from the cold. Frustration is rising as a result of the slow arrival of assistance. ANKARA, TURKEY — Heartbreaking images of a newborn pulled alive from the wreckage and a distraught father clutching his dead daughter's hand have shown the human cost of the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, which had claimed over 9,600 lives by Wednesday. An improvised army of rescuers has labored in cold temperatures for two days...
Recep Tayyip Erdogan reached the area most affected by the earthquake. Many people have voiced outrage at the government's apparent lack of response. People on social media said that the government's reaction had severe flaws. According to press reports, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has traveled to the area most affected by the earthquake. He plans to travel to Kahramanmaras, Hatay, and Pazarcik, the epicenter of the earthquake. Many people have voiced outrage at the government's apparent lack of response,...
Damage roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey have slowed the delivery of supplies to northern Syria. The northeast of Syria is largely controlled by US-backed Kurdish-led militias. Syrian Arab Red Crescent head called for the European Union to lift its sanctions on Syria. BEIRUT, — Even before Monday's deadly earthquake, delivering relief to all sections of war-torn Syria had formidable political and logistical obstacles. These obstacles have only grown in the aftermath of the calamity that has killed hundreds in...
UK executive director Natalie Roberts has a team in Syria. She revealed that they had tragically lost a coworker. It’s a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe in Syria. Doctors Without Borders UK executive director Natalie Roberts has a team in Syria. She revealed that they had tragically lost a coworker amid the rubble. "It’s a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe. In these parts of Turkey, in places like Gaziantep, there are millions of Syrian refugees living often in...
The earthquake killed over 8,700 people in Turkey and Syria. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed sympathy. South Korea announced a $5 million emergency humanitarian relief package. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed sympathy for his Syrian counterpart following the tragic earthquake that killed over 8,700 people in Turkey and Syria. "I am sure that under your leadership, the Syrian government and the people will overcome damage from the quake as quickly as possible and the lives of...
Her mother went into labor soon after the accident and gave birth before dying. Her father, four brothers, and an aunt were also killed. A doctor at a local Afrin hospital stated she was currently in stable condition. Syria: Rescuers rescued a newborn baby from beneath the wreckage of a building in northwestern Syria that was demolished by an earthquake on Monday. According to a relative, her mother went into labor soon after the accident and gave birth before dying....
At least 7,266 people have died as a result of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. With the White Helmets reporting 1,020 fatalities in opposition-held areas. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced 5,434 deaths and 31,777 injuries. At least 7,266 people have died as a result of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria. The White Helmets, a volunteer group in Syria also known as Syria Civil Defense, has increased the number of fatalities in opposition-held areas of north-west Syria...
A plane carrying four search dogs, equipment, and a crew of 77 UK search and rescue experts. Plane landed in Gaziantep to help find survivors buried under the earthquake debris. A medical emergency team was also on board, A plane carrying four search dogs, equipment, and a crew of 77 UK search and rescue experts has landed in Gaziantep in south-east Turkey, according to the Foreign Office. According to the statement, as part of the coordinated international emergency response, the...
The total number of fatalities from the two powerful earthquakes has surpassed 7,200. With more than 1,800 deaths in Syria and 5,400 in Turkey. King Charles III expressed his sympathy to those affected. The total number of fatalities from the two powerful earthquakes has surpassed 7,200, according to government statistics. According to the authorities, the earthquake in Syria claimed more than 1,800 lives while more than 5,400 people died in Turkey. King Charles III expressed his sympathy to those affected...
King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed their condolences to Turkey. For the earthquakes, which have killed 3,430 people and injured 21,100. He expressed Saudi Arabia's solidarity for Turkey. King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have expressed their condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the fatal earthquakes that occurred on Monday. “We send to your Excellency (President Erdogan), the families of the deceased, and the brotherly people...
The earthquake in Turkey and Syria has caused at least 5,261 deaths. 1,712 fatalities in Syria. 812 in Turkey, and 25,000 injuries. The earthquake that occurred in the area on Monday claimed the lives of at least 5,261 people in Turkey and Syria. There have been more than 1,712 fatalities in Syria. More than 900 people have died in regions controlled by the opposition, according to Syria's White Helmets. also known as Syria Civil Defense. State news agency reports that...
Dozens of cargo containers have caught fire in Turkey's earthquake. Turkish authorities have dispatched a coast guard ship to help put out the fire. Another video showed failed attempts to put out the fire on Monday night. Dozens of cargo containers caught fire for the second day in a row on Tuesday in Turkey's earthquake-ravaged southern port city of Iskenderun, according to images. The fire at the Iskenderun international port has been raging since 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) Monday,...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday established a relief fund to help earthquake-hit people of Turkiye, appealing to people of Pakistan particularly the businessmen and philanthropists to donate to the fund generously. The decision was taken in the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif which expressed condolence over the hundreds of quake-caused deaths in Turkiye and Syria, and offered Fateha for the departed souls. The federal cabinet announced to donate one month salary to...
Erdogan announced that the dead toll from earthquake in Turkey had reached 3,549. 22,168 people are badly injured in large earthquake. Aftershocks were recorded, including one of magnitude 7.5. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, announced in a speech from the earthquake coordination center in the nation's capital city of Ankara that the dead toll from Monday's earthquake in Turkey had reached at least 3,549. He stated that there are at least 22,168 injuries nationwide. Following the devastating earthquake...
Some hotels in Antalya, Turkey, will lodge earthquake survivors. Erdogan outlines aid and recovery initiatives., including 50,000 beds. 53,317 rescue workers, 54,000 tents, and satellite transmission terminals. Some hotels in Antalya, Turkey, will lodge earthquake survivors, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "Starting from places close to the disaster area, the necessary plans are being made to put the hotels that have already suspended their activities due to the winter season to serve the disaster victims," Erdogan said in a...
The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria has caused thousands of homes to be destroyed. This is the most powerful earthquake in almost 100 years. It comes at the worst possible time for vulnerable children and families. In places devastated by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, thousands of homes have been demolished, according to UNICEF spokesperson James Elder at a press conference in Geneva on Tuesday. “Thousands of homes have been destroyed, displacing families and exposing them to...
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged Russia to exert pressure on Syria. To allow humanitarian aid to enter the country. As the Syrian government has insisted that all humanitarian help be channeled through it. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has urged Russia to exert pressure on Syria to swiftly and unhinderedly permit the entry of humanitarian aid for earthquake victims. “All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure humanitarian help for victims can arrive,”...
Erdogan has declared a state of emergency in 10 provinces. To ensure search and rescue activities and subsequent studies can be carried out quickly. Up to 23m people could be affected. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proclaimed a state of emergency for three months in 10 districts. As the nation recovers from a devastating earthquake that occurred on Monday and killed more than 5,000 people in Turkey and Syria. "We are declaring our 10 provinces where the earthquake occurred...
WHO estimates that 23 million people are exposed to the earthquake. Including 5 million vulnerable populations and 350,000 older people, 1.4 million children. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the situation as a "race against time". The massive earthquake that slammed southern Turkey early on Monday has killed over 5,000 people and injured thousands more, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), and it is expected to have an effect on as many as 23 million people. "Event overview maps show...
The earthquake slammed the region early Monday. The four people were arrested after detectives discovered accounts that published "provocative" posts. People on Turkish social media have been complaining about a lack of search. Following a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey, Turkish police detained four people on Tuesday for "provocative" social media posts. The earthquake slammed the region early Monday, killing over 5000 people in Turkiye and Syria, wounding hundreds more, and leaving many more without shelter in the harsh...
Around 23 million are expected to be affected. Syri felt the effects of both earthquakes. UN aid from Turkey to Syria is being halted owing to road damage. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that up to 23 million people in Turkey and Syria "are exposed" to the effects of these earthquakes. This includes around one million youngsters, according to WHO's senior emergency officer Adelheid Marschang, who spoke earlier to the UN health agency's executive committee. Syria, which felt the...
The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck early in the morning. As the buildings began to tremble, many people ran into the streets. Over 5000 people lost their lives. Two massive earthquakes and a series of aftershocks struck Turkey, Syria, and the surrounding region, killing over 5000 people and wreaking havoc. Where were the earthquakes? The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck early in the morning near the city of Gaziantep in southern Turkey. A similar-sized quake occurred 60 miles (100 kilometers)...
China pledged 400 million yuan in aid. Chinese Red Cross Society will provide 2 million yuan in emergency humanitarian help. Pakistan to send 15 tonnes of emergency supplies to Turkey and Syria. China has pledged 400 million yuan (£49 million; $58.9 million) in aid to Turkey. According to Deng Boqing, vice chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, this will include rescue and medical personnel as well as various emergency supplies. The government body in charge of international aid...
A team of six persons includes surgeons, paramedics, emergency medical personnel, and logistic personnel. An earthquake on early Monday jolted southern Turkiye and northwest Syria. The earthquake killed 4800 people in sleep. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on early Monday jolted southern Turkiye and northwest Syria, killing over 4800 people in their sleep, leveling buildings, and causing tremors felt as far away as Greenland, news agencies and Al Jazeera reported. At least 1,651 were killed in rebel and government-controlled parts of...
A 51-member Pakistani rescue team had been dispatched to Istanbul. About 5,600 buildings have been destroyed. World Health Organization officials predict that up to 20,000 people may have died. HATAY, Turkey – Rescuers in Turkey and Syria dug with their bare hands through the chilly night on Tuesday, searching for survivors among the rubble of thousands of houses destroyed by a series of powerful earthquakes. The reported death toll in both nations has risen to more than 4,800 following a...
The death toll has surged to more than 4,300. Around 2,600 personnel from 65 countries have sent emergency aid. Thousands of structures were destroyed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake. It's now just after 10:23 local time there, and a massive search and rescue operation that continued overnight is expected to pick up speed The confirmed death toll has surged to more than 4,300 - but it's likely to rise further as more sites are searched in the wide area. According...
70 tons of food, medical supplies, and blankets are sent. Iranian aid arrived earlier on Monday. Over 4300 casualties have been reported. Aid planes from Iran and Iraq have arrived at Damascus International Airport. The Iraqi planes carried about 70 tons of food, medical supplies, and blankets, among other emergency supplies, Syrian state media reported. These were delivered early Tuesday morning. Iraqi's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Monday they would send an aid shipment supplying first aid, shelter...
A 5.5 magnitude tremor occurred at a depth of 10km. The tremor occurred at 03:13 GMT on Tuesday. Any other information has not been disclosed. A new strong earthquake has been reported in central Turkey. According to the US Geological Survey, a 5.5 magnitude tremor occurred at a depth of 10km (6 miles) near the town of Golbasi. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) in France estimated the depth of the quake near Golbasi to be 2 kilometers. The tremor...
Heavy rain and snow hampered the rescue operations. Nearly 4,300 people have lost their lives in Turkey and over the border in Syria. The World Health Organization has cautioned that the death toll might grow. Rescuers are battling heavy rain and snow as they race against the clock to find survivors of a devastating earthquake in southeast Turkey. Rescuers are racing against time to find survivors after a deadly earthquake in southeast Turkey. When the earthquake struck in the early...
More than 4300 people have died. Rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble. At least 1,451 individuals have been killed in neighboring Syria. Turkey: More than 4,300 people have died and rescuers are racing to pull survivors from beneath the rubble after a devastating earthquake ripped through Turkey and Syria, leaving destruction and debris on each side of the border. At around 4 a.m. on Monday, one of the worst earthquakes to hit the region in a...
The provinces of Osmaniye, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, and Malatya are under emergency. Temperatures are expected to decrease close to the epicenter. And by Wednesday and Thursday morning, temperatures will be below zero. More than a dozen provinces in eastern Turkey are under Level 1 and 2 yellow and orange weather warnings through Tuesday. The provinces of Osmaniye, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, and Malatya, which have been subject to a number of earthquakes over the past 12 hours, are among those covered by these...
Large earthquake that struck southern Turkey has been followed by at least 120 aftershocks. Three of which had magnitudes of 6.0 or higher. USGS reports 43 aftershocks of magnitude 4.3 or higher. The massive earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday has been followed by at least 120 aftershocks, according to an update from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD). Call to mind: Every aftershock is a distinct earthquake. However, they are regarded as aftershocks as long as they...
Austria will provide rapid humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria. The nation will also commit three million euros to aiding relief efforts on the ground. We are standing with the people in Turkey and Syria in this difficult situation, said Austria. Austria will send 84 soldiers from its Disaster Relief Unit to Turkey as of Tuesday to aid with the region's rescue efforts. The nation will also commit three million euros ($3.2 million) to aiding relief efforts on the ground....
More than 1,824 people have died in Turkey and Syria in 7.8 magnitude earthquake. 810 people have died in Syria overall. According to the Syrian state news agency. At least 1,824 people have perished and 7,003 people have been injured. Following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency reports that the dead toll has increased to 1,121. (AFAD). According to Orhan Tatar, general director of AFAD, 1,121 people have perished, 7,634 have been injured, and...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and conveyed condolences over the casualties and destruction caused by the earthquake which jolted Turkiye as well as Syria. Expressing deep grief over the loss of life and property, the prime minister sympathised with the grieved families. “The people of Pakistan are with their brotherly country of Turkiye and its people. Pakistan will extend its maximum support to the Turkish government and the people to help them...
ISLAMABAD: A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on early Monday jolted southern Turkiye and northwest Syria, killing over 1,400 people in their sleep, levelling buildings and causing tremors felt as far away as Greenland, different news agencies reported. At least 560 people killed in rebel and government-controlled parts of Syria, state media and medical sources said whereas 912 people killed in Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Rescue workers and residents frantically searched for survivors under the rubble of buildings in...
Israel is sending humanitarian help to Syria. Syria and Israel don't have any official ties. Israel had received the aid request from a diplomatic element. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that Israel is sending humanitarian help to Syria, a nation with which it is officially at war. According to Netanyahu, Israel had received the aid request "from a diplomatic element," though he did not identify the officials. Syria and Israel don't have any official ties. The Israeli leader...
The Netherlands will fly 15 metric tones (16.5 imperial tones) of search and rescue gear. The group claims that 8 search dogs and 65 rescue workers have not yet left. Turkish earthquakes have more of a "epi-line" than a "epicenter," according to an expert. Following Turkey's fatal 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the Netherlands will fly 15 metric tones (16.5 imperial tones) of search and rescue gear there on Monday. “It is expected that at the end of the afternoon, a cargo...
More than 1,500 people were killed. And many more were injured Turkey in earthquake . At least 592 people have died throughout Syria overall, local media reported. More than 1,500 people were killed and many more were injured when a strong earthquake struck Turkey early on Monday. As the day broke, images revealing the disaster's actual scope appeared. The earthquake caused entire city blocks to collapse, metal rods to be thrown across the streets, and vehicles to crash over. Rescuers...
Pakistan offered all possible assistance in the relief effort. An earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria. Foreign Office expressed its condolences for the deaths caused by the earthquake in a statement. As a strong earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, Pakistan offered all possible assistance in the relief effort. A catastrophic earthquake struck Turkey earlier today, and it was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon, and Syria. Several buildings have collapsed, and a search...
Shehbaz Sharif expressed his grief over the news. A major earthquake struck Turkiye’s southeast territory. PM Shahbaz Shareef sends condolences to President Erdogan and the brotherly people of Turkiye. The prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, expressed his grief over the news of the major earthquake that struck Turkiye’s southeast territory on Monday. PM said in a Tweet: “Deeply saddened by the news of a massive earthquake that struck the southeastern region of Türkiye.” “I send my profound condolences and most sincere...
1,388 people have died across Turkey and Syria. Thousands of people are injured in both countries. Hundreds are trapped under rubble. At least 1,388 people have died across Turkey and Syria, after a huge 7.8 magnitude earthquake swept across southern Turkey early Monday, injuring thousands more people in both countries. According to the Syrian state news agency, at least 592 people have died in Syria, with 371 of them dying primarily in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Tartus....
Hundreds of people were killed, and thousands were injured. 100 search and rescue personnel are ready to be dispatched. Vladimir Putin expressed condolences and stated his willingness to assist. The death toll from a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday is growing. Hundreds of people were killed, thousands were injured, and the death toll was anticipated to increase higher. Russia says it is preparing to send rescue troops to Turkey to assist earthquake...
Azerbaijan will send a search and rescue team. A plane carrying tents and medical supplies will depart for turkey. Turkey requested assistance from the international community. Following the massive earthquake that slammed the country's south on Monday morning, Azerbaijan will send a search and rescue team of 370 personnel as well as humanitarian material to Turkey, according to Turkey's state-run news agency. A plane carrying aid, including tents and medical supplies, will depart for Turkey "in a short time," sources...
The total death toll in Turkey and Syria at 568. India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey. India is ready to provide all possible assistance. New Delhi: Narendra Modi stated on Monday that India stands in solidarity with the people of Turkey, while also expressing condolences to those who lost close ones in the earthquake. According to a Turkish official, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to 284, putting the total death toll in Turkey and...
More than 568 people died. Many were still asleep as earthquake-leveled buildings. Tremors were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt. Istanbul: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 568 people, leveling buildings while many were still asleep, and sending tremors that were felt as far away as the island of Cyprus and Egypt. Several buildings have collapsed across the border region. Rescue workers and civilians worked through tangles of metal...
At least 119 people perished in government-controlled portions of Syria. Images on television showed stunned citizens in Turkey. The earthquake was one of the most powerful to strike the region in at least a century. A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing about 200 people, leveling buildings while many others were still sleeping, and spreading shocks as far away as Cyprus and Egypt. According to the health ministry and a local hospital, at least 119 people perished...
The United States issued a statement in response to the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake. The quake killed more than 100 people in seven Turkish regions. 440 individuals were hurt so far. The White House of the United States issued a statement in response to the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday. According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency, the quake killed more than 100 people in seven Turkish regions. According to the agency,...
At least 100 people were killed, with the death toll anticipated to grow. There were at least six aftershocks. At least 11 casualties are being reported at the Syrian border. ANKARA, Turkey — A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and driving scared inhabitants outside into the chilly winter night. At least 100 people were killed, with the death toll anticipated to grow. In various locations on both sides of the border, rescue...
The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time. Officials in Turkey confirmed at least 17 deaths. There have also been numerous casualties recorded in Syria. A powerful earthquake struck a vast area in south-eastern Turkey near the Syrian border, killing dozens and trapping many more. The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) in the city of Gaziantep, according to the US Geological Survey. Officials in Turkey confirmed at...
Catch all the Pakistan News, World News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.