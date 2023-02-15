Earthquake tremors felt in Malakand Division

Panic spread among the residents of Malakand.

PESHAWAR: Earthquake tremors have been felt in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to the details, strong tremors of the earthquake have been felt in the Malakand division due to which panic spread among the residents and people came out of their houses reciting Kalma- e- Tayyaba.

In this regard, the Seismological Center said that the intensity of the earthquake on the Richter scale has been recorded at 3.3, while the underground depth has been recorded at 25 km.

It should be noted that earthquake shocks were also felt in Swat and its surroundings a few days ago.

According to the Seismological Center, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale while the underground depth was recorded at 203 km.

Earlier, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Turkiye and northwest Syria, killing people in their sleep, leveling buildings, and causing tremors felt as far away as Greenland, news agencies and Al Jazeera reported.

At least 93,000 were injured and more than 37000 people died in Turkey and Syria.