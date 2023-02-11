Advertisement
  ECP finalizes arrangements to hold polls in Punjab, KP
ECP finalizes arrangements to hold polls in Punjab, KP

  • ECP has completed the preparations.
  • Polls schedule for Punjab will be announced next week.
  • CEC called a high-level meeting of ECP on Feb 13.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized preparations to hold provincial assemblies’ elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details, the Election Commission has completed the preparations for the general elections of the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the proposed schedule has been prepared for the two provinces.

Sources said the proposal has been prepared to set the date of polling on April 9 in Punjab and April 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, the schedule for Punjab is likely to be released next week.

The election schedule for Punjab will likely be released next week.

The preparations for operational matters, deployment of electoral staff, and procurement of election material have also been finalized.

Polling day for the election will be announced after final approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On the other hand, in view of the decision of the Lahore High Court regarding the elections in Punjab, the Chief Election Commissioner has called a high-level meeting of the Election Commission on February 13.

In the meeting, the decision of the Lahore High Court will be reviewed and the future line of action will be decided in light of the verdict of the Lahore High Court.

