ECP responds to another letter of President  

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has responded to another letter of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

According to the details, the meeting of the Election Commission regarding the elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will be held on February 20.

The Election Commission wrote in its reply that ECP cannot participate in the consultation with the President, the final decision to participate in the consultation will be made in the meeting on Monday.

The Secretary has sent the reply from the Election Commission to the President.

The President called the Election Commission for consultation under Section 57 of the Election Act.

In response, the Election Commission also said that the ECP cannot fix the date of election by itself, according to the constitution, the poll day of the provincial assembly will be given by the governor.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has invited the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, for an urgent meeting on February 20, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017, that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission (ECP).