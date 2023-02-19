Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ECP responds to another letter of President  

ECP responds to another letter of President  

Articles
Advertisement
ECP responds to another letter of President  

ECP responds to another letter of President  

Advertisement
  • ECP meeting will be held on February 20.
  • ECP cannot participate in consultation with President.
  • ECP cannot fix the date of election by itself.
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has responded to another letter of President Dr. Arif Alvi.

According to the details, the meeting of the Election Commission regarding the elections of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab will be held on February 20.

The Election Commission wrote in its reply that ECP cannot participate in the consultation with the President, the final decision to participate in the consultation will be made in the meeting on Monday.

The Secretary has sent the reply from the Election Commission to the President.

The President called the Election Commission for consultation under Section 57 of the Election Act.

In response, the Election Commission also said that the ECP cannot fix the date of election by itself, according to the constitution, the poll day of the provincial assembly will be given by the governor.

Advertisement

Also Read

President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections
President summons CEC for urgent meeting on elections

The meeting will be held on February 20 at Aiwan e Sadr....

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi has invited the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja, for an urgent meeting on February  20, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, for consultation in terms of Section 57(1) of Elections Act, 2017, that provides that the President shall announce the date or dates of the general elections after consultation with the Commission (ECP).

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Election News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack
LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack
Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan
Dry weather expected in most plain area of Pakistan
Govt withdraws security of former Parliamentarians
Govt withdraws security of former Parliamentarians
Terrorism badly affected mental health of masses: Shazia Marri  
Terrorism badly affected mental health of masses: Shazia Marri  
Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle
Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story