ISLAMABAD: The case of the removal of Imran Khan from party chairmanship was heard in the election commission today and the commission sought an answer from the PTI chief before the next hearing.
A three-member commission chaired by Member Sindh Durrani heard the case of removing Imran Khan from the party chairmanship in the election commission.
During the hearing, Barrister Gauhar appeared in the Election Commission on behalf of Imran Khan and said that this matter is under hearing in the court, as long as the matter is under hearing in the court, the Election Commission should postpone this hearing.
On this occasion, Member Sindh Nisar Durrani said that the court has not barred the Election Commission from proceeding on this case, after which the commission rejected the request of Imran Khan’s lawyer to postpone the proceedings on the case.
Meanwhile, Barrister Gauhar said that the petitioner, in this case, has not appeared before the Election Commission to date.
Later, the election commission sought a response from Imran Khan in the case of removal from the party chairmanship before the next hearing and further hearing of the case was postponed till March 7.
