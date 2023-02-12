ECP should unveil election schedule immediately: Pervaiz Elahi

Pervaiz Elahi urged the ECP to unveil election schedule

He said people will seek revenge from PDM in next elections

He said Nawaz Sharif will not return to the country

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately unveil the election schedule after the court’s order.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the election commission to hold the elections within the stipulated 90-day period and announce the election schedule. However, the Punjab Governor and the ECP are yet to announce the election schedule.

While talking to journalists in Lahore on Sunday, Pervaiz Elahi said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) gave its verdict regarding the Punjab election in accordance with the law and Constitution.

“The election trumpet has been rung. Now the election commission should announce the election schedule immediately,” he said.

He said the people are ready to seek revenge from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for unleashing skyrocketing inflation in the upcoming elections.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s popularity is rising day by day and his opponents will be seen running if the former prime ministers hit the campaign trail.

He requested the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to refrain from deviating from the Constitution.

“PML-N should stop playing with the constitution: Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Any attempting to violate the constitution will have serious consequences,” he warned

He said all institution is obliged to support the ECP in conducting elections within the constitutionally stipulated time:

“If the PML-N is not afraid of the election, then why make excuses? Why is the PML-N Governor reluctant to give the date of the Punjab election?”

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan and the top PML-N leadership has left their party activists clinging.

He said that PDM government gave nothing to the nation except economic disaster. The nation is watching how the 13-party alliance is running away from the elections, said Elahi.

He slammed Shahbaz Sharif and said the prime minister’s incompetence has caused the people to face inflation and other financial problems.

