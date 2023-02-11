ECP writes to NAB to recover KP helicopter dues from Imran Khan

Around 1800 illegal trips were made in two official helicopters of KP.

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken action to recover the dues from PTI Chairman Imran Khan and others for using two official helicopters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The election commission has written a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Peshawar to recover the outstanding amounts from the former prime minister and other unauthorized persons for using two official helicopters of the KP government.

The letter states that Imran Khan and other unauthorized persons who availed the facility should be declared defaulters from the relevant forum.

It added that the defaulters’ list should be provided to the election commission which will be sent to the returning officers for further action according to the law.

A NAB document revealed that 1800 illegal trips were made in two government helicopters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Politicians used the helicopter for 588 trips while government officials used the choppers for 577 trips, while others also travelled by official helicopter 635 times.

The total outstanding arrears amount to Rs 198.3 million. The politicians have dues worth Rs 96.8 million, government officials have arrears worth Rs 50.8 million, while others owe over fifty million rupees.

It must be mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had legalized the use of helicopters from November 2008, till December 2022 through a draft amendment in the law.

NAB has also written to the provincial government to recover the cost of all the unauthorized trips from influential politicians, public office holders and others.

