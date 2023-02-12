Exploration, production companies discover 16 oil, gas reservoirs

The explorations are part of the government’s efforts.

Ten discoveries were made in oil, gas fields of Sindh

One discovery each in Balochistan and Punjab.

Exploration and production companies, operating in different parts of the country, collectively discovered 16 oil and gas reservoirs during last fiscal year.

According to official sources, ten discoveries were made in the oil and gas fields of Sindh, four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each in Balochistan and Punjab.

These explorations are part of the government’s efforts to make the country self-reliant in the energy sector.

On January 9, a petroleum company had announced to have discovered new gas reservoirs in Ghotki, Bol News had reported.

Mari Petroleum Company had announced the discovery of new gas reservoirs in Ghotki. Initially, it was estimated to get 51 lakh cubic feet of gas per day from the reservoirs. The company had said the well was dug 1,015 meters.

Managing Director Mari Petroleum Faheem Haider had said the new discovery of the gas was a massive success of the company.

Earlier, large gas reservoirs had been discovered in Ghotki.

The shortage of gas in most areas of Pakistan has been intensifying day by day and the citizens have to purchase expensive LPG to meet their daily needs.

The shortage of gas has been reported in almost all areas of Pakistan including various cities of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Unannounced load shedding of gas has been going on in Karachi, Hyderabad, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi. Advertisement According to sources, households and commercial consumers are suffering due to a shortage of gas in Hyderabad and are using LPG cylinders due to a drop in gas pressure and load shedding.