  Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured
Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured

  • Explosion took place in Jaffar Express killed a woman
  • The incident left seven people injured
  • Sources said that incident took place due to a cylinder
QUETTA: A terrible explosion has been reported in a bogie of Jaffar Express going from Quetta to Peshawar that has killed a woman and left seven people injured.

As per details, the incident took place near Chichawatni and the sources have revealed that the explosion took place due to a cylinder that was hidden in the washroom carried by a passenger.

According to police sources, the explosion took place in the range of Chichawatni in Multan Division after leaving Mian Chanu.

The passengers have said that despite pulling the emergency chain after the incident the staff didn’t pay attention.

Rescue sources have said that the injured passengers have been shifted to DHQ Chichawatni Hospital, while the railway administration has appointed SP Railway Police as an inquiry officer.

Police sources said that stern action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

This has been a second time when Quetta-bound Jaffar Express is hit by an accident.

