Fawad Chaudhry meets US ambassador Donald Blome

Fawad Chaudhry meets US ambassador and other officials

He discussed the worsening HR situation in the country

The meeting also deliberated on PTI political position

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry meets the US Ambassador Donald Blome and senior officers and apprised them of the ‘worsening HR situation’ in the country.

Taking it to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that the meeting went well with the US ambassador and other officials.

“The worsening HR situation in Pak was a particular focus of discussion. I apprised US officials on PTI concerns on the misuse of Anti-Terrorism and Blasphemy laws by the PDM Govt against political opponents,” he wrote.

Fawad Chaudhry also penned down that the political situation and PTI position on various issues came under discussion.

“Such meetings are part of a mutual desire to have relationship based on equality and well-being of people.”

