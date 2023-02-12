Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticised ECP for not holding meeting  

Advertisement
  • He said ECP should have held a meeting today for polls.
  • “Don’t make a joke of the Constitution and court orders.”
  • Earlier, ECP has summoned a special meeting on Monday.
ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding a meeting on Punjab general elections despite court orders.

In his twitter message, former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “Election Commission of Pakistan should have held a meeting today for Punjab polls, don’t make a joke of the Constitution and court orders.”

He further criticized the ECP, saying there was a general impression that since the electoral watchdog comprised of “Munshis” (clerks or personal assistants), it won’t hold provincial elections like it did in Islamabad.

“This fiddling with the Constitution will cost the country dearly,” warned the former information minister.

Senior leader of PTI told the ECP that the Constitution is the only agreed document, and if that is also “trampled, then the state of Pakistan will be in serious danger”.

“Enough is enough, our movement for the supremacy of the Constitution is ready. This movement will start with Jail Bharo [movement] and will continue till the restoration of the Constitution,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned a special meeting on Monday to discuss the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision of holding elections in Punjab in 90 days.

