Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital
Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital

Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital

Articles
Advertisement
Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital

Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital

Advertisement
  • The patient was being shifted through elevator on a stretcher.
  • Suddenly,  the lift broke down which claimed life of woman.
  • The woman has been identified as Samia.
Advertisement

KARACHI: A female patient died in an unfortunate elevator accident that occurred in a private-sector hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the details, the woman was undergoing treatment in the hospital after giving birth to a baby girl this morning. The patient was being shifted through elevator on a stretcher, during which she met a fatal accident due to a fall of the lift.

According to rescue sources, the woman has been identified as Samia and dead body shifted to  Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

Also Read

Seven-day anti-polio campaign continues in Balochistan
Seven-day anti-polio campaign continues in Balochistan

Seven-day anti-polio campaign continues in Balochistan Security personnel have been deployed for...

The sources further said the woman was being taken on a stretcher through the elevator when suddenly the lift broke down and while trying to pull the stretcher back, the patient also fell inside the lift.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Crime News, Health News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
JSMU welcomes new batches of MBBS and BDS
Supplements with Protein: Understanding the facts and busting the most common myths
Supplements with Protein: Understanding the facts and busting the most common myths
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Covid-19: 22 new cases emerge, no death reported
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
Pakistan Army's SAR team continues rescue operation in Turkey  
SHC orders PIA to ensure provision of drugs to retired staff
SHC orders PIA to ensure provision of drugs to retired staff
Pakistani medical team departs for Turkiye
Pakistani medical team departs for Turkiye
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story