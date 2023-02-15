Female patient dies in elevator accident in private hospital

The patient was being shifted through elevator on a stretcher.

KARACHI: A female patient died in an unfortunate elevator accident that occurred in a private-sector hospital in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to the details, the woman was undergoing treatment in the hospital after giving birth to a baby girl this morning. The patient was being shifted through elevator on a stretcher, during which she met a fatal accident due to a fall of the lift.

According to rescue sources, the woman has been identified as Samia and dead body shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

The sources further said the woman was being taken on a stretcher through the elevator when suddenly the lift broke down and while trying to pull the stretcher back, the patient also fell inside the lift.