FIA has launched an investigation into the audio leaks of Pervaiz Elahi

Interior Ministry gave the approval to conduct the probe

A case will be registered after verifying the authenticity of the audio calls

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into the alleged audio leaks of former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after receiving approval from the Interior Ministry.

Sources said the FIA has started a formal investigation of the leaked audio clips that will be sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency in Lahore for analysis and its report will be submitted to the Interior Ministry.

It has been further revealed that a case will be registered against the former chief minister if forensic report confirms the authenticity of the leaked recordings.

A day earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah directed the FIA to conduct a forensic analysis of the ‘leaked’ audio recording in which Elahi could be purportedly heard saying he wanted cases to be fixed before a sitting judge of the apex court.

In a press conference, the interior Minister Sanaulllah played the ‘censored’ version of the leaked audio clips in which Elahi could allegedly be heard discussing the cases, including one involving former Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

Sanaullah claimed he had censored the clips as he did not want to reveal the identity of the apex court judge before a forensic analysis was conducted.

Advertisement

The minister said he had directed the FIA to conduct a forensic analysis of the recordings and then arrest Elahi for interrogation after registering a case against him. He added that the FIA had also been directed to consult with the law ministry on the matter.

Elahi responded by saying that the “wrong impression” was being given to his conversation with a lawyer about a corruption case involving his former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

He said that the conversation with a lawyer for the case of Muhammad Khan Bhatti has been taped and distorted, adding there is nothing wrong said in the audio.

Elahi said that the government is blinded by revenge and wants to imprison all opponents on false charges. He said that Rana Sanaullah got up in a panic his misdeeds are coming forward.

Also Read Ahsan Iqbal demands probe in Pervaiz Elahi’s alleged audio leak He said the foundation of the current situation laid in 2017. Federal...