FM Bilawal Bhutto not to accompany PM to Turkiye

FM Bilawal Bhutto not to travel with PM to Turkiye

FM is leaving for Munich to attend security conference on February 17-18

PM Shehbaz is leaving for quake-hit Turkiye today

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be travelling along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkiye.

According to the details, the Foreign Minister is leaving for Munich to participate in the security conference on February 17-18. He will meet world leaders at the Munich security conference.

As per diplomatic sources, top leaders – including the US Secretary of State – are expected to attend the Munich Security Conference. After the 2-day conference, the foreign minister will also visit Lithuania for one day and Hungary for one day.

Notably, PM Shehbaz is leaving for quake-hit Turkiye today to express solidarity with the government and people of the country.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet the President of Turkey and will express his heartfelt condolences for the loss of precious lives and the massive damage caused by the earthquake.

Advertisement

On this occasion, the Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s determination to stand by the side of the Turkish people in this hour of difficulty and continue all possible support in the ongoing relief efforts.

Also Read IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000 IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000 Sheikh...