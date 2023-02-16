FM Bilawal embarking on five-day visit to Germany today

He will participate in several events and engage with media

Hina Rabbani Khar will also attend Munich Security Conference.

FM will also undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is embarking on a five-day official visit to Germany from today to attend Munich Security Conference-2023.

During the visit, he will participate in several events and engage with international media. He will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from around the world.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will also attend the Munich Security Conference.

On the invitation of the Lithuanian foreign minister, the foreign minister will undertake a bilateral visit to Vilnius on February 20 during which MoU will be signed for establishment of bilateral political consultations between Pakistan and Lithuania.

Bilawal Zardari will hold talks with his Lithuanian counterpart and the speaker of Lithuanian parliament.

In the last leg of his tour, the foreign minister will visit Hungary on Tuesday where he will hold official talks with his Hungarian counterpart.

The two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

They will also sign two MoUs on bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and sports education and another one for cooperation between diplomatic academies of the two countries.

On Febraury 13, Bilawal Zardari had said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was ready to contact all the political parties. He had said a committee would be formed to contact all the parties.

In a statement, Bilawal Zardari had said the country was going through a social and economical crisis. All of us should move forward in the parliament in agreement, he had added. “All the parties should be united on one agenda. The crisis we are experiencing is a tough test,” he had said adding that Pakistan never underwent such a difficult test in the history.

