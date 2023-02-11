Funeral prayers of martyred army officers offered: ISPR  

Both officers embraced martyrdom due to IED.

Funeral prayer offered in Rawalpindi and Kot Addu.

The martyred were laid to rest with full military honour.

RAWALPINDI: Funeral prayers of Major Muhammad Jawad and Captain Sagheer Abbas have been offered at Rawalpindi and Kot Addu respectively.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both officers embraced martyrdom due to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion during sanitisation operation in Kohlu, Balochistan.

Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen Muhammad Saeed and a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and people from different segments of society attended the funeral.

The martyred officers were laid to rest with full military honours, the military’s press wing.

The army officials embraced martyrdom in Kohlu area of Balchositan during sanitisation operation when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded.

The ISPR stated that based on credible intelligence, a sanitisation operation was conducted in Kohlu area of Balochistan to deny terrorists any liberty of action.

During the ensuing sanitisation of the area, an IED exploded close to the leading party. Resultantly, two officers including Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer embraced martyrdom and laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of officers of Pakistan army officers during an operation against terrorists in Kohlu, Balochistan.

The prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs and condoled with the bereaved families.

He said the security forces were protecting the country from the nefarious designs of the terrorists, adding terrorists could not sabotage our efforts for peace. He said the nation saluted those who embraced martyrdom in the fight against terrorism.