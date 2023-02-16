Gen Pervez Musharraf paid rich tributes for his services

A condolence reference held in memory of Gen Pervez Musharraf (Late) at local hotel in Karachi on Thursday paid rich tributes to the former president for his services for Pakistan.

Addressing the condolence meeting attended by a large number of businessmen and people from different walks of life, former governor of State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Shamshad Akhtar said that Gen Musharraf was very sincere person with Pakistan and the nation, adding that he wanted to bring Pakistani women into the mainstream.

She said that she had no link with the Pakistan army but Musharraf held a meeting with her and told her that he wanted to bring Pakistani women forwards.

She recalled, “Once the former president has asked her why the SBP did not take people from Balochistan in the bank.” Dr. Shamshad observed that it is very difficult to work in Pakistan Institution.

She said, “I told Musharraf that if someone complains about me, I must be fired.” She added that the ex-COAS was very courteous and social person and said, “I salute him for his great services and good nature”.

Former Governor Moinuddin Haider, who was also among the speakers, said he was happy that the business community held this program in honor of Musharraf.

He recalled that he had worked with him (Musharraf) as interior—master.

The former president had decided to take Pakistan forward in every field, he maintained.

Former Chairman ABAD, Mohsin Sheikhani said that Musharraf’s regime was a very golden period in terms of economy. “I met him after his retirement. He defended Pakistan every forum, which no one had done before,” he remarked.

Musharraf used to discuss economic issues with the business community, he added.

On the occasion, Mirza Akhtar Baig also spoke and said that when he saw his funeral, he felt a little pain. Pervez Musharraf had sacrificed a lot for Pakistan, he added.

He was such a soldier whose intelligence was excellent, he maintained and added that Musharraf Sahib understood the economy very well.

During the Musharraf era, the rate of large industries was the highest recorded at 20%. In which the exports had reached 10 billion dollars.

Baig added that the business community must appreciate his services for the country.