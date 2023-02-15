Advertisement
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran

Imran says govt trying to cure cancer with disprin. Image: File

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated that the solution to problems being confronted by the country is free and fair elections, which could steer the country out of economic crisis.

He presented the comparisons of prices of daily items and other things during his government and the imported regime.

He maintained that they are curing cancer disease with disprin.

He expressed these views while addressing the nation via video link from Zaman Park residence, Lahore on Wednesday.

He observed that the economy could not be ractified from taking loans and enforcing taxes.

He annouced that they would launch a peaceful movement and ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest) against the unwise and cruel policies of the imported govenment, which is increasing inflation everyday and making the life of people unbearable.

He particularly mentioned the increase in gas and electricity tariffs, bringing the storm of inflation, which has already made the life of common man miserable in the country.

Since the imported government had come to power with the claim that they would decrease the inflation, which was increased by the PTI government, but the inflation had raised many folds and the people are facing the highest inflation of the Pakistan’s history.

He observed that the imported government had done only one that was it they had ended their all corruption cases.

He lambasted Ishaq Dar for making tall claims and wrong policies, taking the country to economic devastation.

The former premier recalled that industry and agricultural sectors were making progress and now all sectors had gone down.

He said that he had already told that these corrupt people would not rescue the country and destroy it ultimately.

He added that on one side, inflation is increasing and on the other side unemployment is on the rise.

Imran said that imported government is registering only cases against him and pushing the country to the complete destruction.

