Govt withdraws security of former Parliamentarians

Govt taken back security of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The secuirty of other MNAs and MPAs also Withrawn.

PTI announced Jail Bahro Movement from Feb 22.

Lahore: The Caretaker Government Punjab has withdrawn security of Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf(PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s security.

According to the sources, government has taken back services of five policemen deputed on the security of former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while elite security has already withdrawn.

Sources further confirmed that security of former MPA Zain Hussain Quershi also taken back.

Similarly, provincial authorities also withdrawn security of Former MNA Malik Amir Doggar.

The security of former Javed Akhtar Ansari and ex-provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik have also taken back by the government.

The policemen directed to report Police Line by the government.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf announced schedule of ‘Jail Bharo tehreek’.

According to the details, 200 workers will voluntarily present themselves for arrest daily from February 22 to March 1 as per the schedule.

A six-member group of former National and Provincial Assembly members along with the workers will also present arrests. If no arrests are made, the workers and assembly members will stage a protest at the appointed place.

