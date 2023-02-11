Hafiz Naeem warns of protests if election process not completed

Hafiz Naeen demanded to announce schedule for remaining 11 UCs

He warned to hold a train march if demands are not fulfilled

He said the MQM conspired to foil the LG elections

Advertisement

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded to announce the schedule for local government (LG) elections for the remaining 11 union committees (UCs) in Karachi.

The JI Karachi chief issued the demand while addressing a protest staged outside the provincial Election Commission’s office in Karachi and warned of holding a train march if their demands were not fulfilled.

He noted that the local bodies elections were held on January 15, but the election commission had not yet announced the polling schedule on the remaking union councils where elections were postponed due to the death of a candidate.

He said the election commission should also decide the cases of the results of six union councils on which the party raised objections, calling them an open-and-shut case.

Hafiz Naeem said that he will continue the struggle under the constitution and law. He said that it was the duty of the election commission to conduct elections on merit and in a clean and transparent manner without any pressure.

“Jamaat-e-Islami has represented the people of Karachi as not a single party was in favour of holding elections at the local level,” he said, adding they will struggle to hold municipal elections in the rest of the country.

Advertisement

Hafiz Naeem also urged the party’s newly elected local representatives to start serving the city and those who were unsuccessful should be on the streets.

The JI Karachi chief warned to launch a train march if their demands are not met. He said that the election commission should announce the schedule of the eleven remaining seats without further delay.

He said that the Jamaat-e-Islami should not be taken lightly as it can stage protests within the entire country. “Don’t take us lightly. We have nerves of steel. The people of Karachi can strike in any part of the country,” he exclaimed.

He warned to reach the Election Commission’s office of Islamabad by hold a train march throughout the country. He said the JI cannot be silenced by giving a few ministries and will launch a movement if their demands are not met.

He also hailed the ECP for foiling the MQM’s conspiracy to further delay polls. He said the MQM is not in a position to hold a sit-in and called the governor to postpone the protest.

Advertisement

Also Read Jamaat-e-Islami emerged as largest party in Karachi: Hafiz Naeem Jamaat-e-Islami observed Yaum-e-Tashakur to celebrate election victory Hafiz Naeem said Jamaat-e-Islami emerged...