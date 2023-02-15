IHC bars banking court to make decision in funding case against Imran Khan

The court summons Imran Khan on February 22

The high court gives relief to Imran Khan on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday barred the banking court to announce the verdict on the bail plea of Imran Khan in the funding case and summoned the PTI chief to appear at the next hearing.

Earlier today, a banking court while hearing the bail plea of Imran Khan in the funding case rejected the exemption of the PTI chief and summoned him to appear in person by 3:30.

However, the Islamabad high court barred Special Judge Central from deciding on Imran Khan’s bail plea till February 22.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted the hearing in IHC.

Imran Khan’s lawyer maintained before the court that at this age it takes time to heal the wounds and underscored that Imran Khan never hesitated to appear before the court.

Barrister Salman Safdar maintained that on medical grounds based on facts Imran Khan sought exemption from appearance.

The Islamabad High Court restrained the Banking Court from making a final decision before the next hearing. The court while issuing notices to the parties asked them to respond by February 23.

