IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000

Sheikh Rashid is currently on judicial remand in jail

He was arrested for leveling allegations against Asif Zardari

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the bail plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strong supporter Sheikh Rashid.

The IHC pronounced the reserved verdict in a case against Rashid pertaining to leveling allegations against Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of Imran Khan.

The court ordered to release the former interior minister currently on judicial remand. A case was registered against him at Aabpara Police Station.

The decision was pronounced by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and bail has been granted to Rashid against the surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Pertinently, Sheikh Rashid was arrested on February 2 for leveling allegations against PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari that he has been plotting the assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Advertisement

A case was registered against Rashid in Aabpara Police Station under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Also Read Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured Explosion took place in Jaffar Express killed a woman The incident left...