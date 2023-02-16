Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000

IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000

Articles
Advertisement
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
Advertisement
  • IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
  • Sheikh Rashid is currently on judicial remand in jail
  • He was arrested for leveling allegations against Asif Zardari
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday accepted the bail plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strong supporter Sheikh Rashid.

The IHC pronounced the reserved verdict in a case against Rashid pertaining to leveling allegations against Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of Imran Khan.

The court ordered to release the former interior minister currently on judicial remand. A case was registered against him at Aabpara Police Station.

The decision was pronounced by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and bail has been granted to Rashid against the surety bond of Rs 50,000.

Pertinently, Sheikh Rashid was arrested on February 2 for leveling allegations against PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari that he has been plotting the assassination of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Advertisement

A case was registered against Rashid in Aabpara Police Station under three sections — 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Also Read

Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured
Explosion in Jaffar Express killed one, seven injured

Explosion took place in Jaffar Express killed a woman The incident left...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan
31 coronavirus cases reported in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for quake-hit Turkiye
PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for quake-hit Turkiye
Govt ruthlessly increases petrol price by 22.20 per litre to Rs272
Govt ruthlessly increases petrol price by 22.20 per litre to Rs272
PM stresses collaboration with IAEA to reduce climate change losses
PM stresses collaboration with IAEA to reduce climate change losses
PPP accepts MQM's demands for increase in number of UCs
PPP accepts MQM's demands for increase in number of UCs
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story