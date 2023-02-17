Imran Khan announces Jail Bahro Tehreek from Feb 22

Imran Khan announced the Jail Bahrao Tehreek from Feb 22

He said the movement will be launched from Lahore

He said the JIT findings have been sabotaged

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has announced the ‘Jail Bahro Tehreek’ to court arrest and fill prisons from Wednesday, February 22.

In a video address, to the nation, the former prime minister said the party leaders and activists will fill up jails as part of protests against state oppression by the government and violation of rule of law.

He said the ‘Jail Bahrao Tehreek’ will be launched from Lahore to fill the jails every day and the movement will spread toward the rest of the country.

He said the government is attempting to deter them from protesting for their rights. He thanked party workers who gathered outside his home whenever he is an indication of arresting him.

The PTI Chairman said they dissolved the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that elections could be held within ninety days. He that the caretaker setup for even a day longer will be illegal but neither the governors of both provinces nor the election commission have made any progress in conducting polls.

He said the ECP has shown its helplessness in conducting elections, citing the lack of funds and security issues. He said the judiciary should implement the Constitution on conducting elections as all institutions are bound to cooperate and uphold the rule of law.

He said the imported government is unable to govern and made ‘tough’ conditions by increasing prices and succumbing to the IMF. He said the government does not have the mandate or ability to bring reforms or implement any economic policy as it requires ensuring rule of law.

He said the government is making efforts to delay the elections and preventing other institutions from playing their role. He said the PDM is running away from elections as it fears defeat and would rather take unconstitutional steps instead of conducting polls.

He further said the government is either attempting to give a short time for campaigning so they can snatch the polls. He said this was evident in the LG elections in Karachi when the PPP won the polls without having a vote bank.

Imran Khan said he is launching a campaign after the worst form of state oppression against political leaders and journalists not even seen in dictatorial times. He said the trend started with Shahbaz Gill, Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry and not they are reaching for him.

He said the police is being used to suppress party activists and torture them. He said police violated the sanctity of the home and tortured party workers on February 13 in Lahore.

He said the caretaker government is supposed to be “neutral’ but is their worst opponent. He said police officers who tortured them during May 25 march have been appointed in Punjab. He said cases were lodged against Usman Dar and others just to weaken the PTI.

He said the attempts were made to sabotage the findings of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder attempt on him in Wazirabad. He said the federal government formed its own JIT but police officers refused to cooperate and findings have been derailed.

He said the caretaker government is responsible for conducting the election but instead stopped the proceedings of the JIT. He said this proves his claims that the JIT was sabotaged and he will not be provided justice as the record has gone missing.

Regarding the purported leaked audio leaks of a judge, Imran Khan said interior minister Rana Sanuallah has admitted that phone calls were tapped against them. He said the judiciary should take notice of its violation to ensure the rule of law and ensure implementation of its verdict.

He said people should brace themselves as the economic situation will worsen and inflation will rise. Therefore, he said they have decided to launch a movement to fill up prisons as part of agitation against the injustices of the government.

