Imran Khan calls envoys of Turkiye, Syria to express sympathy

  • Imran Khan expressed deep sympathy with people.
  • PTI chairman thanked ambassadors of Turkiye and Syria
  • He prayed for speedy recovery of the injured
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday called ambassadors of Turkiye and Syria separately and condoled over loss of precious lives in the ferocious earthquake.

Imran Khan expressed deep sympathy with the people and governments of both the countries. He prayed for speedy recovery of the people who got injured in the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.

The PTI chairman thanked the ambassadors of Turkiye and Syria for their sympathy and support.

This statement was issued by the PTI Central Media Department.

Meanwhile, a 10-member medical team from Pakistan departed for earthquake-hit Turkiye to take part in a relief operation.

Pakistani medical team departs for Turkiye
Pakistani medical team departs for Turkiye

Separate 10-member doctors team will leave for Syria today. Abdul Qadir Patel...

Spokesperson Federal Health Minister said, a ten-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences(PIMS) along with the medicines left for Turkiye, while a separate 10-member doctors team will leave for Syria today’s evening.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said Turkiye has always helped Pakistan and Islamabad will also not leave Turkiye in this testing time and will provide every possible support.

On other hand, Pakistan dispatched about 200.7 tons of relief assistance including 18 tons of winterized tents to the quake-affected people of Turkiye.

The request for tents was made by the Turkish government to save hundreds of thousands of the quake-affected people who were bracing for the severe cold.

