Imran Khan likely to approach apex court against Gen Bajwa

Consultation between Imran Khan and legal experts is underway.

Imran Khan will request the CJP to probe against former COAS.

Earlier, Imran Khan sent a letter to the President in this regard.

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is likely to approach the Supreme Court after the letter to the president to investigation against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PTI sources said that Imran Khan will also request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to investigate against General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to sources, Imran Khan will demand an investigation against General (retd) Bajwa’s allegation that he is a danger to Pakistan.

Party sources say that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will also request an investigation into the allegation of clearing former finance minister Shaukat Tarin from NAB on behalf of General (retd) Qamar Bajwa.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has sent a letter to the Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Army President Dr. Arif Alvi demanding an immediate investigation against General (Rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has demanded an immediate investigation against General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the issue of successive oath violations by the former army chief.

Under this purpose, along with the letter of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf to the President and Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Army, Dr. Arif Alvi, the details of oath violations by the former army chief has also been sent to the President.