Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan likely to approach apex court against Gen Bajwa
Imran Khan likely to approach apex court against Gen Bajwa

Imran Khan likely to approach apex court against Gen Bajwa

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan likely to approach apex court against Gen Bajwa

Imran Khan likely to approach apex court against Gen Bajwa

Advertisement
  • Consultation between Imran Khan and legal experts is underway.
  • Imran Khan will  request the CJP to probe against former COAS.
  • Earlier, Imran Khan  sent a letter to the President in this regard.
Advertisement

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is likely to approach the Supreme Court after the letter to the president to investigation against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PTI sources said that Imran Khan will also request the Chief Justice of Pakistan to investigate against General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to sources, Imran Khan will demand an investigation against General (retd) Bajwa’s allegation that he is a danger to Pakistan.

Party sources say that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will also request an investigation into the allegation of clearing former finance minister Shaukat Tarin from NAB on behalf of General (retd) Qamar Bajwa.

Sources further said that consultation between Imran Khan and legal experts is underway after which PTI Chairman Imran Khan will approach the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has sent a letter to the Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Army President Dr. Arif Alvi demanding an immediate investigation against General (Rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has demanded an immediate investigation against General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the issue of successive oath violations by the former army chief.

Also Read

Imran Khan writes to President Alvi demanding inquiry against Gen Bajwa
Imran Khan writes to President Alvi demanding inquiry against Gen Bajwa

Imran Khan writes to President for inquiry against former army chief General...

Under this purpose, along with the letter of Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf to the President and Supreme Commander of the Pakistan Army, Dr. Arif Alvi, the details of oath violations by the former army chief has also been sent to the President.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Politics News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
New dispute between Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
New dispute between Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
FM Bilawal Bhutto not to accompany PM to Turkiye
FM Bilawal Bhutto not to accompany PM to Turkiye
LHC moved against increase in price of petroleum products
LHC moved against increase in price of petroleum products
SC declares not holding polls in 90-days violation of constitution
SC declares not holding polls in 90-days violation of constitution
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case
SC summons CEC in CCPO Lahore transfer case
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
IHC grants bail to Sheikh Rashid against surety of Rs 50,000
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story