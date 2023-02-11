Advertisement
  Imran Khan likely to finalize candidates for Punjab, KP
Imran Khan likely to finalize candidates for Punjab, KP

Imran Khan likely to finalize candidates for Punjab, KP

  • Imran Khan will preside over meetings of the party.
  • He will consult party leaders regarding the candidates.
  • He will also consult the party leaders on the decision  of court.
LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan are active to finalize the candidates of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Imran Khan will spend a busy day at Zaman Park today.

Imran Khan will preside over various meetings of the party in which he will consult party leaders regarding the candidates contesting the elections.

Former prime minister Imran Khan will also consult the party leaders on the decision of the High Court and decide the plan.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) has instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule and conduct polls within the stipulated time.

The court announced the reserved verdict on a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a citizen seeking a date for elections in Punjab. The petition stated the governor had failed to fulfill his constitutional duty of announcing an election date.

Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict on a plea filed seeking direction to the Punjab governor for immediately announcing the date of elections in the province.

