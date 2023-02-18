Imran Khan met with Pervaiz Elahi at Zaman Park.

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday strongly condemned the anti-judiciary campaign by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N).

Former prime minister Imran Khan met former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at Zaman Park.

During the meeting, the current political situation, Jail Bharo Movement, and general election issues were discussed while Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi fully supported the Jail Bharo Movement announced by Imran Khan.

On this occasion, the two leaders condemned the anti-judiciary campaign and said that PML-N is attacking the judiciary according to its tradition and the decision of the Lahore High Court is not being followed.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the ruling coalition is afraid of Imran Khan and his public popularity. He said PMD is violating the constitution by running away from the election.

He said that Imran Khan is a ray of hope for the people of Pakistan, but the Election Commission and governors should remember that if the constitution is broken, the constitution will take its course against him.

On this occasion, Imran Khan said that the rulers are not obeying the constitution and not recognizing the court decisions. He said false cases are being filed against the leadership and workers of PTI.

He said that the incompetent ruling party has resorted to retaliatory actions out of fear of the election, but now party leaders, workers, and people from all over the country will make voluntary arrests under the Jail Bharo Movement.

He further said that the incompetent rulers first destroyed the country’s economy and now the constitution is being violated