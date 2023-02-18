Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy
Imran Khan says KPO attack shows failure of proactive strategy

  • Imran Khan condemns terror attack on KPO
  • He said the surge is due to lack of strategy to combat
  • He also said the brave police officers were attacked
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan condemns the attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) that took place yesterday and was gun-battled by the security forces for over three hours.

Taking it to Twitter, Imran Khan said that he condemns the attack. “Once again our brave police have been targeted. The sudden rise in terrorism especially in urban centers shows the failure of intelligence and the lack of a clear proactive counter-terrorism strategy by the state.”

He opined that the sudden surge in terror attacks showed a lack of proper counter-terrorism strategy.

Pertinently, at least three terrorists were killed as armed gunmen attacked the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday.

The terrorists stormed the police head office at 7:10 PM located on the Main Shahrah-e-Faisal near the FTC flyover. The office of the Additional IGP Karachi is located near the Saddar police station and other installations.

A heavy contingent of Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army commandoes conducted a clearance operation against the terrorists which continued for over three hours.

