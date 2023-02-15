LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to address the nation today at 6pm.

The development emerged after ATC and a banking court rejected his exemption pleas and summoned the PTI chief separately in the cases.

Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in protest outside the ECP case has been rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

On the other hand, the banking court summoned Imran Khan in the funding case at 3:30pm.