Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Khan to address nation today at 6 pm

Imran Khan to address nation today at 6 pm

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Khan to address nation today at 6 pm
Advertisement

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is to address the nation today at 6pm.

The development emerged after ATC and a banking court rejected his exemption pleas and summoned the PTI chief separately in the cases.

Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in protest outside the ECP case has been rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

On the other hand, the banking court summoned Imran Khan in the funding case at 3:30pm.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
Virtual talks between Pakistan, IMF postponed till tomorrow
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow  
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Copy of Finance Supplementary Bill laid in Senate
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Govt trying to cure cancer with disprin: Imran
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Quake in Turkey & Syria live update: Toll rises to over 37,000
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Live update Mini-budget: Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2023 presented in National Assembly
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story