Imran Khan writes to President for inquiry against former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa

He requests the President to inquire against the violations

He also sent details of violations along with the letter

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan wrote to President Arif Alvi demanding an immediate investigation against General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa for violating his oath.

As per details, the former prime minister has written a letter demanding an investigation against the former army chief for violations conducted during Bajwa’s tenure.

Along with the letter, Imran Khan has also sent the details of the violations carried out by General Bajwa.

Imran Khan has said in his letter that during the last few days, there have been very clever revelations at the public level, “It is clear from the information that has come to light that General Bajwa has committed a clear violation of his oath.”

Advertisement سابق آرمی چیف جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کی جانب سے بطور آرمی چیف کی پے در پے حلف کی خلاف ورزیوں کا معاملہ چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان نے جنرل قمر جاوید باجوہ کے خلاف فوری تحقیقات کا مطالبہ کر دیا 1/2 pic.twitter.com/J0bmuxzEys — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 16, 2023

He said that Bajwa has admitted to a journalist that ‘we’ considered Imran Khan a threat to the country. Imran Khan underscored that during the interview former army chief used the pronoun ‘we’.

PTI chief questioned in the letter who gave this authority to the army chief to decide on the elected prime minister if he was a threat to the country or not.

Advertisement

“The question that arises is who gave him the power to decide that an elected PM was supposedly a ‘danger to the country if he continued to stay in power’. Only the people through elections can decide who they want to elect as PM.”

Chairman PTI said that General Bajwa making himself a decision-maker in this regard is a clear violation of Article 244 and the oath given in the Third Schedule of the Constitution.

The letter also maintained that General Bajwa claimed to control NAB in his conversation.

“Regardless of the merits of his claims in this case, he has also admitted he managed to get the NAB case against Shaukat Tarin dismissed revealing that NAB was under his control – again a clear violation of the Constitutional oath because the army itself is a department under the Ministry of Defence and civilian official autonomous institutions do not come military control,” Khan wrote.

Also Read FM Bilawal Bhutto not to accompany PM to Turkiye FM Bilawal Bhutto not to travel with PM to Turkiye FM is...