Imran says PML-N launches anti-judiciary drive. Image: File

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has launched a campaign against judiciary and attacking it at every level. He expressed these views while talking to senior and eminent columnists and writers at Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Saturday. He was responding to questions about the PML-N anti-judiciary, challenges of economy and terrorism and the PTI political strategy. He also discussed with them in detail about the preparations of the party's Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest) and its targets. He termed the PML-N's drive against the judiciary and particularly the high court judges shameful, adding that the PML-N had a long history of maligning and attacking the judiciary in past. He further said that the N-league was creator of buy and sell drive of the judges and always remained involved in illegal phone-tapping, pressurizing judges and restraining them from playing their constitutional and legal roles. Imran observed that the judiciary is the only hope of the people of Pakistan and the judges should make the constitution and law supreme without considering any pressure. He added that the chief election commissioner was not following the constitution but was towing the line of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) government. The ex-PM said that his party's workers, leaders and allies were being harassed and made political victims. He vowed that the PTI with the support of the people would stop the shameful act of lawlessness, violation of democratic values and harassment of workers.

The PTI chief said that he had announced the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” to gain the real independence, adding that they would voluntarily surrender before the police and if they were not arrested, they would hold peaceful demonstration at the same locations.

He maintained that economic stability could not be established without political stability, adding that fundamental rights were being violated to enslave the nation.

Imran recalled that Gen Bajwa had admitted his role in change of the government and brought an imported regime in the country, adding that he violated his oath.

Bajwa used to say that America is not happy, so he made a statement contrary to the government’s policy on the Ukraine conflict.

He further said that General Bajwa admitted that he had recorded his phones and conservations, which is an illegal act.

He observed that the President of the country took a good step by not signing the Finance Bill Ordinance, adding the new Finance Bill in the Parliament would cause a storm of inflation in the country, He further said that economic indicators during the Tehreek-e-Insaf government were positive – remittances, agriculture, industry and employment opportunities were rapidly increasing.

He said that Pakistan’s rating by Fitch is triple C negative and the risk of default is up to 100%. During the Tehreek-e-Insaf era, the country’s risk of bankruptcy was only 5%.

“Doctors forbade me to walk, yet I am being called to court many times. How can they fix it?” he said and added that 26 years ago he came into politics for the supremacy of law.Imran observed who led the country to destruction, how can they fix it?