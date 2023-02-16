Advertisement
  • Ishaq Dar makes telephone call to Finance Minister Turkey
Ishaq Dar makes telephone call to Finance Minister Turkey

  • He offered heartfelt condolences on losses in earthquake.
  • Finance Minister said people stand with their Turkish brothers.
  • Dr Nureddin Nebati expressed gratitude to Finance Minister.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar made a telephone call to Dr. Nureddin Nebati, Minister for Finance and Treasury, Republic of Turkey, and offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathies on human and material losses in the deadly earthquake in Turkey and extended all out relief support in this difficult time.

He further expressed the resolve of the Government and its people to stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters during these testing times.

Dr. Nureddin Nebati, Minister for Finance and Treasury, Republic of Turkey expressed gratitude to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and admired Govt of Pakistan for sending immediate relief aid and necessary help for the earthquake victims in need of hour.

He further stated that in their Cabinet meeting Turkish President greatly appreciated the support which Pakistan has been extending for the earthquake victims.

