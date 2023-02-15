JI to protest against delay in completion of LG polls on Feb 19

JI chief announces protest on February 19

JI will be protesting against the delay in LG polls process

Hafiz Naeem also shed light on core issues in Karachi

KARACHI; Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has announced to protest in Karachi on February 19.

While talking to the media, he said that the process of local body elections in Karachi must be completed and announced that JI will record its protest on February 19 against the delay.

Hafiz Naeem while touching on the core issues in the metropolitan city said that the citizens have been braving the worst traffic issues adding that despite the court orders roads have been closed due to PSL 2023 matches in Karachi.

“PSL matches will take place from February 14 to 28 and if the traffic situation remains the same then what will be the solution for the residents.”

The JI chief also said that stadiums are there in Bahria and Defence and the matches should be conducted there and if not then the traffic plan should be organized in such a way that it won’t cause trouble for the citizens.

He said that no one talks about the problems in Karachi, “those taking heavy mandate do not talk about the city, not even mainstream media.”

