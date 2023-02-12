King Shah Faisal visited Radio Pakistan Karachi in May 1955

Radio Pakistan has shared pictures of Shah Faisal’s visit

Shah Faisal Mosque of Islamabad is also named after him

World Radio Day will be observed on Monday

Advertisement

Late Shah Faisal former king of Saudi Arabia visited the Radio Pakistan Karachi in May 1955. In a tweet, Radio Pakistan has shared a couple of pictures of Shah Faisal’s historic visit on the World Radio Day.

The iconic Shah Faisal Mosque of Islamabad is also named after the same Saudi Arabian king.

World Radio Day will be observed on Monday (tomorrow) to highlight the importance of radio as a key medium of educating people, providing information and promoting freedom of expression across cultures. The theme for this year’s World Radio Day is ‘Radio and Peace’.

Radio is an important source of mass communication in the present era, which remains vital during war, peace, catastrophe and pandemic.

Also Read Saudi Arabian school holds grand ceremony for Pakistani student Saudi Cultural Attaché in Pakistan shared a video Kid walks in corridor...