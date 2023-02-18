Advertisement
  News
  Pakistan
  KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation

KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation

KPO attack: Important development surfaced during investigation
  • Security check posts were vacant at time of KPO attack
  • Entry and exit points were unguarded when attacked
  • Army has taken over the Karachi chief’s office
KARACHI: Some important development has surfaced regarding the attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday and the sources in the know have revealed that at the time of the terror attack on KPO, the security check posts were vacant.

It is also said that the terrorists entered the building through the police line by jumping from the rear wall of the building.

The investigations have also disclosed that the entry and exit points of the KPO were unguarded when the attack took place.

Sources said that the families of policemen are living in 150 quarters in the police line. There were no CCTV cameras in the police line quarters.

Not only this, it is also revealed that the check posts around the chief’s office are still vacant after the attack.

The investigation team has arrested the owner of the vehicle used in the attacked and has been interrogated. Clearance operation of the building is underway and army has taken over KPO.

Notably, KPO came under attack on Friday evening when armed militants entered the Karachi chief office and were killed after a gun battle of over three hours.

A heavy contingent of Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army commandoes conducted a clearance operation against the terrorists.

Next Story