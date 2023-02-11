KU awards 31 PhD, 84 MPhil in various disciplines

The ASRB meeting chaired by the KU VC.

Six MS degrees also awarded in various disciplines.

Earlier, KU declared the result of the BA Law Part-I.

KARACHI: The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 31 PhD, 84 MPhil, and six M.S. (30 Hours Course Work) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The ASRB meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and MPhil degrees were awarded to Osama Fakhruddin Shaikh (Usool-Ud-Din), Sadaf Sajjad and Shabeeh Zehra (Agriculture & Agribusiness Management), Dr Roshan Ali (Anatomy [BMSI]), Iftikhar Mubashir and Shah Zaman (Applied Economics [AERC]), Arisha Fatima, Rida Naheed, and Uzma Mohsin (Biotechnology), Mehwish Sadiq, Hira Sarfaraz, and Hira Ejaz (Botany), Sadiq Hussain (Botany [ISHU]), Syed Zohaib Ahsan Mustafa Shah (Chemistry), Nida Ali, Faiza Nazar, Hafiz Nadeem Khan, Muhammad Wasim Qasim, Raza Ali, Habiba Kanwar, Muhammad Abdullah, Waseem Shehzad, and Rabia Ali (Chemistry [HEJ[), Ambreen Akhtar Rathore, Hafiza Fazila Mehdi, and Arfa Khan (Clinical psychology), Zahid Raza, Shakaib Un Nabi Siddiqui, and Syed Ehsen Zulfiqar (Criminology), Seema Idrees (Economics), Owais Iqbal Khan (Environmental Studies), Muhammad Ayaz (European Studies [ASCE]), Wajih Ahmed, and Muhammad Shumail (Geology), Naheed Akram, Nadia Asghar, and Muhammad Shoaib (Islamic Learning), Abdul Mateen, and Kiran (ISPA), Muhammad Sameem Kardar, Khush Bakht, and Rabia Aslam (Library & Information Sciences), Madeeha Khalid, Naveed Arshad, and Mehar Un Nisa (Mass Communication).

Meanwhile, the PhD degrees were awarded to Shahnaz Batool, Syed Ahsan Raza Naqi (Islamic Learning), Mirza Faizan Ahmed , and Uzma Tabbasum (Applied Economics [AERC]), Hafeez Ur Rehman (Arabic), Yousra Sarfaraz (Biochemistry), Kiran Rani (Botany), Shazia Ishfaq, Muhammad Asif, and Muhammad Naveed Javed (Chemistry), Atia Gohar (Chemistry [HEJ]), Noreen Jaffri, and Wajeha Zainab (Clinical psychology).

Furthermore, the KU ASRB awarded M.S. (30 Cr. Hr.) degrees to Syeda Faizien Fatima (Microbiology), Sababa Khalid (Criminology), Taha Mehmood (Public Administration), Sana Niaz, and Atif Saeed, and Sumera Yasmeen (Teacher Education).

On the other hand, University of Karachi declared the result of the BA Law Part-I Annual Examination 2021.

According to the gazette issued, 112 candidates were registered of which 108 students appeared in the papers and 97 candidates were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 89.81 percent.