Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack
LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack

LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack

Articles
Advertisement
LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack

LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack

Advertisement
  • The investigators were collecting complete data of numbers.
  • 10 to 12 phones were closed after the KPO attack.
  • The terrorists had used a vehicle which was sold five times.
Advertisement

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) has declared 100 phone number suspicious after geofencing of area during investigation Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack case.

Sources said police traced more than 100 suspicious phone numbers through geofencing. The investigators were collecting complete data of the suspicious phone numbers.

Sources further said  10 to 12 phones were closed after the KPO attack. The investigators also found a call data record from outside the metropolis. Moreover, the investigators collected more details about the vehicle used by the terrorists.

The terrorists had used a vehicle which was sold five times in past, whereas, the investigators also contacted the previous five owners of the vehicle. Sources said that the owner of the showroom located in Malir was currently present in Punjab.

A case of attack on Karachi Police Office has been registered in CTD Civil Lines Police Station on the complaint of SHO Saddar.

The five terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban have been named in the case, including the three dead, and the provisions of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism has been included.

Advertisement
The FIR states that the number of terrorists was five while three came in cars and two terrorists were on motorcycles, which identified KPO.

According to the FIR, two facilitators have also been named in the case, both of them hugged the terrorists and left .

Also Read

CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces
CCTV of terrorists carrying weapons at police chief office surfaces

Armed terrorists took position on the first floor footage shows the terrorists...

CTD Inspector Irfan Ahmed will investigate the case.

Advertisement

Catch all the Crime News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle
Ahsan Iqbal returns expensive official vehicle
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Tax revenue in Pakistan should be increased: IMF chief
Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Syed Muzammil Shah joins BOL News as Anchorperson
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Development of agriculture sector govt’s top priority: Ahsan Iqbal
Imran says PML-N launches anti-judiciary drive
Imran says PML-N launches anti-judiciary drive
Pakistan to send 171,000 tents to Turkiye: PM
Pakistan to send 171,000 tents to Turkiye: PM
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story