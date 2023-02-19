LEA identifies 100 suspicious phone numbers in KPO attack

The investigators were collecting complete data of numbers.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) has declared 100 phone number suspicious after geofencing of area during investigation Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack case.

Sources said police traced more than 100 suspicious phone numbers through geofencing. The investigators were collecting complete data of the suspicious phone numbers.

Sources further said 10 to 12 phones were closed after the KPO attack. The investigators also found a call data record from outside the metropolis. Moreover, the investigators collected more details about the vehicle used by the terrorists.

The terrorists had used a vehicle which was sold five times in past, whereas, the investigators also contacted the previous five owners of the vehicle. Sources said that the owner of the showroom located in Malir was currently present in Punjab.

A case of attack on Karachi Police Office has been registered in CTD Civil Lines Police Station on the complaint of SHO Saddar.

The five terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban have been named in the case, including the three dead, and the provisions of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism has been included.



The FIR states that the number of terrorists was five while three came in cars and two terrorists were on motorcycles, which identified KPO.

According to the FIR, two facilitators have also been named in the case, both of them hugged the terrorists and left .

CTD Inspector Irfan Ahmed will investigate the case.