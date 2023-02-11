Advertisement
  • A citizen has sent a legal notice to ECP and Governor.
  • ECP has to issue the election schedule within seven days.
  • Earlier, LHC ordered ECP to hold elections in 90 days.
LAHORE: A legal notice has been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Governor of Punjab demanding the release of the election schedule.

A citizen has sent a legal notice to the Election Commission and the Governor of Punjab through his lawyer Azhar Siddique Advocate.

It has been stated in the notice that the Lahore High Court has ordered the Election Commission to conduct the elections in ninety days, according to which it is a legal requirement to follow the court order before twelve o’clock on February 12th, but after this time, the court order will not be implemented which is contempt of court.

It has been clarified in the notice that under the Election Act, the Election Commission has to issue the election schedule within seven days and the commission needs 54 days to conduct the election.
It has been stated in the notice that issuing the election schedule is a constitutional requirement, while the governor has broken his oath before and did not give the election date and the governor will be guilty of contempt of court for not consulting for the release of the election schedule.

The notice has demanded that the Election Commission should also issue the election schedule by fulfilling its constitutional responsibility and if the election schedule is not issued, a contempt of court petition will be filed against the Election Commission and the Governor of Punjab.

Also Read

LHC orders ECP to conduct elections within 90 days
LHC orders ECP to conduct elections within 90 days

LHC has instructed ECP to immediately issue the election schedule The court...

It should be noted that the Lahore High Court while accepting the requests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that the Election Commission should issue the election schedule and the Election Commission should conduct elections in Punjab within 90 days.

