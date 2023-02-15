Advertisement
  LHC adjourns hearing of Imran's protective bail plea till tomorrow  
LHC adjourns hearing of Imran’s protective bail plea till tomorrow

Lahore High Court has adjourned the hearing of the application regarding the protective bail of PTI chairman Imran Khan till 8:15am tomorrow (Thursday) When Lawyer Azhar Siddique appeared before the court and informed that he has been appointed a lawyer in this case and requested the court to give him time to present the letter of attorney. The court accepted the request.

He added that he has received telephonic instructions from the PTI chief.

The LHC conducted the three hearings the whole day and asked PTI chief to appear in person as per law. But the court was told that Imran Khan would not able to appear the court as his doctors advised him complete rest.

The PTI chief’s lawyer told the court that Imran Khan could not go anywhere without the advice of doctors.

The court asked PTI chief lawyers, “If he assures that Imran Khan will appear tomorrow, the hearing will be adjourned till tomorrow. If he does not give assurance, arguments will not be allowed.”

Earlier the previous lawyers requested the court to grant them some time for the consultation with their client. The court has accepted their request. The court said that Imran Khan could be brought on stretcher or by ambulance.

However, the court ordered Imran Khan to appear before court by 8pm as the former premier seeks protective bail.

According to details, the former premier filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking protective bail after an Islamabad court rejects former prime minister’s bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) following his disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh ordered Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab to bring Imran Khan in the court ‘under his protection’.

“Law is equal for everyone, First, Imran Khan should surrender then the court will hear the case,” he said, rejecting his request for exemption from court appearance.

The former premier’s lawyers have also filed a request, seeking exemption from court appearance.

In the petition filed for protective bail, Imran Khan argued that he was injured in an assassination attempt during the PTI’s long march in Wazirabad.

“I am unable to leave my residence due to injury”, he said, adding that he failed to appeared in Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to same reason. The PTI chief further said that he feared the police would arrest him as he approached the relevant court to seek protective bail.

 

