LHC allows Imran Khan to appear on Monday in protective bail case

The PTI chief has sought bail in the case.

Court directed Khan’s counsels to meet IGP

Justice Tariq Saleem held hearing on bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear on February 20 (Monday) at 2:00 pm to defend his plea for protective bail.

The PTI chief has sought bail in the case pertaining to protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and murderous attack on the member of the assembly.

The court directed Imran Khan’s counsels to hold a meeting with the inspector general of Punjab regarding security. It also directed the advocate general of Punjab to ensure implementation on the order regarding security of Imran Khan.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh held a hearing on Imran Khan’s protective bail plea, after a two-member bench dismissed the plea.

Advocates Khawaja Tariq Rahim, Ghulam Abbas Niswana and Azhar Siddique, appeared on behalf of Imran Khan.

“I don’t know the facts, security should be ensured for Imran Khan,” Khawaja Tariq Rahim Advocate said.

He said Khan would appear on February 18. Raising concern on the security, he said he came to the court and no one searched him.

Earlier, the high court’s two-member bench dismissed the plea on the grounds of not following the case, Tariq Rahim said.

“When can you present Imran Khan?” Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh’s queried. “We will present it whenever the court orders,” the advocate said requesting to ensure the security for his client.

“We fix the date for Monday,” Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh concluded.

Earlier, the court rejected the request of Imran Khan’s protective bail as PTI chief Imran Khan has not appeared before the court.

When the hearing of the second application for protective bail in Imran Khan’s terrorism case resumed, the LHC judge asked about Imran Khan, he was told that Imran was about to come soon. On which the court turned down the plea for protective bail.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Farrukh Habib in his tweet said that Imran Khan has been instructed by the doctors not to move due to fracture, moreover there is also a security threat to him (Imran) whereas there has already been a murderous attack on him.

All these facts have been placed before the court but the order of the court is that Imran Khan will appear in the Lahore High Court to present himself for security bail.

Another PTI leader Akhlaq Bajwa has said that Imran Khan’s Lahore High Court departure is expected any time, adding that the police has cleared the way to Gate No. 1 regarding the departure of Imran Khan.