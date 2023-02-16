Advertisement
Edition: English
  Imran Khan LHC hearing: IK asked to appear on Monday
Imran Khan LHC hearing: IK asked to appear on Monday

  • LHC hears the bail plea of Imran Khan in ECP protest case
  • The hearing has been adjourned for a third time
  • Imran Khan likely to appear before court for bail
LAHORE: Lahore High Court  has given time to Imran Khan to appear on February 20 at 2 o’clock.

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh has ordered IG Punjab to have a meeting with Imran Khan’s lawyers to make proper security arrangements. The judge also asked the Advocate General Punjab to ensure the security of the PTI chief in this regard.

On behalf of Imran Khan, lawyers – Khawaja Tariq Rahim, Ghulam Abbas Naswana, Azhar Siddique appeared before the court.

They told the court that they were not satisfied with security arrangements in the premises of the court. Advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim told the judge that he was not checked when he came to court.

The lawyers said that they would submit a new request to the court tomorrow (Friday).

Earlier, the court rejected the request of Imran Khan’s protective bail as PTI chief Imran Khan has not appeared before the court.

When the hearing of the second application for protective bail in Imran Khan’s terrorism case resumed, the LHC judge asked about Imran Khan, he was told that Imran was about to come soon. On which the court turned down the plea for protective bail.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Farrukh Habib in his tweet said that Imran Khan has been instructed by the doctors not to move due to fracture, moreover there is also a security threat to him (Imran) whereas there has already been a murderous attack on him.

All these facts have been placed before the court but the order of the court is that Imran Khan will appear in the Lahore High Court to present himself for security bail.

Another PTI leader Akhlaq Bajwa has said that Imran Khan’s Lahore High Court departure is expected any time, adding that the police has cleared the way to Gate No. 1 regarding the departure of Imran Khan.

All the workers present at Gate No. 1 have been asked to move away.

The LHC  has been hearing the bail petition submitted by PTI Chief Imran Khan in a case pertaining to a protest outside ECP and adjourned the hearing for a fourth time.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan has decided not to appear before the court citing health condition.

Imran Khan’s counsel maintained before the court upon resumption of hearing that doctors did not allow PTI chief to appear. The court remarked that if the court issues contempt of court notice then Imran Khan has to appear on each hearing.

At the request of PTI lawyers, the court adjourned the hearing till 6:30pm and maintained that if Imran Khan does not appear, contempt of court notices will be issued.

Notably, Imran Khan moved LHC against the rejection of his interim bail by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday in the protest outside the ECP case.

At the outset of the hearing this morning, advocate Azhar Siddiq, Imran Khan’s lawyer, informed the court that they are pondering over issues pertaining to Imran’s health and security.

He requested the court for some time maintaining that Imran Khan was in a meeting with his doctors.

The court then adjourned the hearing till 12:30.

Upon resumption, Imran Khan’s counsel sought some more time and then the hearing was adjourned for another 90 minutes.

Sources in the know have revealed that chairman PTI is likely to appear before the court today and the preparations in this regard have been carried out.

Earlier, when the hearing commenced yesterday, the court remarked that Imran Khan must be brought to the court even on a stretcher if he is not able to move.

