LHC moved against increase in price of petroleum products

A citizen filed plea through his lawyer Azhar Siddique.

Petitioner pleaded with the court to declare fuel prices void.

The OGRA and federal Govt have been made party in the case.

Advertisement

LAHORE: A plea was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday, challenging the recent increase in prices of petroleum products.

The plea has been filed by a citizen named Muneer Ahmed through his lawyer Advocate Azhar Siddique.

He stated that the federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products which would lead to a further rise in inflation.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to declare the recent increase in fuel prices void.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), federal government and other concerned authorities have been made party in the case.

Earlier, the federal government increased the price of petrol by Rs22.20 per litre in a bid to appease the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for reviving $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Advertisement

The rate of petrol was increased to Rs272.00 per litre from Rs249.80 per litre and the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs17.20 per litre to Rs280.00.

Also Read Govt ruthlessly increases petrol price by 22.20 per litre to Rs272 ISLAMABAD: The imported government is continuously snatching the right of living from...

Similarly, the price of kerosene has been increased by Rs12.30, after which the new price of kerosene oil has become Rs202.73 per litre. The price of light diesel has been increased by Rs9.68 to Rs196.68 per litre.