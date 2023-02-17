LHC seeks reply from Speaker NA in PTI MNA’s resignations case

Justice Shahid Karim Lahore High Court heard the case.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court(LHC) has sought answers from other parties, including the Speaker of the National Assembly, on the issue of PTI’s resignations.

Justice Shahid Karim Lahore High Court heard the case against the approval of the resignations of 43 members of the PTI Assembly and the notification of the Speaker.

Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel of Fawad Chaudhry and other members, presented their arguments in court.

The court rejected the immediate plea for stay-order on the Speaker’s notification and asked the Election Commission, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and other parties to respond on March 7.

In the petition, it was submitted that the speaker did not listen to the position of the members before accepting the resignation, the notification of the Election Commission to de-notify the members of the assembly should be declared null and void.

In the petition, it was requested that the court should also stop the implementation of the schedule of the by-elections of the national constituencies.

It may be noted that PTI’s Riyaz Fatyana and others filed a petition against the acceptance of resignations in the Lahore High Court.

It should be noted that after accepting the resignations from the National Assembly, the Election Commission de-notified 43 members of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

After the hearing of the case, PTI’s lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar while talking to the media outside the Lahore High Court said that PTI’s position is clear that the Speaker’s move to suspend the members is illegal.

He said that he has requested the court to declare the impeachment of the Speaker null and void.

He said PTI has the same stand in the request for the suspension of seventy more members.