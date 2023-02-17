LHC summons Imran Khan on next hearing

The court issued written order in this regard

The court took up the matter of difference in signature of Imran Khan

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on the next hearing.

The court has issued a written order on the matter of the difference in signatures of PTI chairman in the bail application documents submitted in the court.

Justice Tariq Saleem issued a written order summoning Imran Khan on next hearing.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Ahmad Tariq requested to give instructions to the IG Police for security, on which Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said that the request of Khawaja Ahmad Tariq Saleem is actionable.

Lahore High Court said that Khawaja Ahmed Tariq Advocate should meet IG Police for security arrangements. Further hearing on the issue of signatures against Imran Khan will be held on February 20 at 2pm.

