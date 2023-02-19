Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Lives of 1200 cancer patients in danger in Balochsitan
Articles
  • Endowment funds have not been released since two months.
  • 7.5 million were provided monthly to Cenar Cancer Hospital Quetta.
  • Vendor has stopped the supply of cancer medicines for two months.
QUETTA: The lives of 1200 cancer patients registered in the Balochistan Endowment Fund are in danger in the province.

Sources at Balochistan Health Department, endowment funds have not been released to the only cancer hospital of the province for two months, medicines worth Rs. 7.5 million were provided monthly to Cenar Cancer Hospital Quetta in the name of endowment fund.

However, due to non-payment of endowment fund, the vendor has stopped the supply of cancer medicines for two months.

According to health department sources, 150 patients visit Cenar Cancer Hospital on a daily basis.

Spokesperson Balochistan government said endowment funds will be released for the patients soon.

