Maryam claims PML-N will win upcoming elections

Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is preparing for the elections and fielding its candidates to win the polls, not for losing them.

She surprisingly said that Shehbaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar should not have held negotiations with IMF but he (Imran), who had mortgaged the country to the Fund, should have talked with international donor.

She expressed these views while addressing a party workers’ convention in Islamabad on Saturday.

She claimed that the previous government was responsible for the worst inflation, making the life of people miserable, adding that the people knew very well that who was responsible for this destruction and dearness.

Maryam lambasted PTI Chairman Imran Khan and said that he had to answer for his stealing two expensive watches from Toshakhana and other crimes.

She recalled that Nawaz Sharif took the responsibility to improve the schools in Islamabad in 2016 and he did it with the support of the people.

She said, “Today, I have come to see the PML-N workers and tomorrow I would meet local leaders.”

She added that she had spent four months with Nawaz Sharif in London but Nawaz asked her to go back Pakistan and meet the party workers and mobilize them.

She maintained that the people of Pakistan are not fool as they know very well that who brought the storm of inflation in the country.

Maryam said, “Four years of Imran’s government should be compared with the four years of Nawaz Sharif’s government and 10 years of the PTI KP government should be compared with ten years of Shehbaz Sharif’s Punjab regime.”

She asserted that even today the KP is presenting the picture of destruction and ruins and there had been no progress in the province.