Maryam Nawaz postpones DG khan’s organizational meeting

LAHORE: Senior Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz’s visit to Dera Ghazi Khan today has been postponed.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif postponed the visit due to meetings with party leaders and youth wing officials.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif will hold meetings with League leaders and youth wing officials at Party Secretariat Model Town Lahore.

Senior Vice President PML-N Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also go to Rawalpindi on February 19 for the organizational meeting.

It should be noted that Maryam Nawaz was supposed to leave for Dera Ghazi Khan today at 12 noon in connection with her nationwide organizational meeting, which has now been postponed.

Earlier, Chief organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Senior Vice President of the party, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has completely banned bringing mobile phones in the meetings.

According to the details, Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz issued new SOPs for those who participated in the meetings.